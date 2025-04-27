Fashion giants redefine Jing'an chic trend

It has been a busy period for Jing'an District. Celine has brought a bit of the French Riviera to Zhangyuan, and Prada has opened Asia's first fine dining restaurant at Rong Zhai.

Jing'an is a place where global brands and local culture thrive together. This late spring, four brand-driven events are bringing a fresh burst of energy to the district's already dynamic retail scene.



Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Celine's pop-up Celine, a Parisian fashion house, has brought a bit of the French Riviera to Zhangyuan, one of Shanghai's finest preserved shikumen (stone-gate) complexes, with a limited-time pop-up experience.

The company has turned the historic courtyard into a summer retreat with French charm and urban style. Olive trees, lavender and Celine's Triomphe fountain form the backdrop, while a leisure area offers pétanque (a French ball game similar to bocce), Finnish skittles and vintage cart ice cream. French-style cafés with herringbone flooring and open-air seating complete the atmosphere. Original woodwork and carved ceilings provide the boutique a warm, sophisticated atmosphere for Celine's summer collection. Sail-inspired white draperies emphasize handpicked raffia baskets, leather items and breezy ready-to-wear that exude French summer chic. Date: Through May 11 Venue: Zhangyuan W12 Address: 258 Maoming Rd N.

Ti Gong

Birkenstock's concept store German footwear brand Birkenstock has opened a new concept store in Zhangyuan, blending minimalist design with the charm of old Shanghai.

The space showcases Birkenstock's signature and premium collections. The new Boro line, which includes three denim sandals made in collaboration with American footwear designer Jesse Leyva, will be available exclusively at the store. Inspired by Japan's centuries-old Boro patchwork process, the line incorporates indigo-dyed textiles and suede uppers made from 75 chosen historic blankets acquired throughout Japan. Venue: Zhangyuan W9 Address: 200 Maoming Rd N.

Ti Gong

Prada's dining space Prada has inaugurated its first standalone fine dining location in Asia, Mi Shang Prada Rong Zhai, which combines high fashion and high cuisine in the historic Rong Zhai estate.

Working with well-known filmmaker Wong Kar-wai, the restaurant uses the mirrored elegance of tête-bêche stamps to convert the place into a cinematic combination of art, culture and design. The menu from brunch to dinner blends Italian and Chinese ingredients. Michelin-trained chef Lorenzo Lunghi heads the kitchen, and pastry expert Diego Crosara crafts sweets, making Mi Shang Prada Rong Zhai both a visual and culinary delight. Venue: Rong Zhai Address: 186 Shaanxi Rd N.

Ti Gong