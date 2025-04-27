|   
Feature / District

Jiading's industry strength on display at Auto Shanghai

Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2025-04-29       0
Jiading's auto companies presented cutting-edge products and technologies at Auto Shanghai 2025, emphasizing the district's strengths in the sector.
Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2025-04-29

This year’s Auto Shanghai, running from April 23 to May 2, highlights electric car innovations and advanced safety features.

Jiading-based businesses are showcasing cutting-edge products and technologies, underscoring the district’s advantages in the automotive sector and its strengths in innovation.

SAIC Volkswagen has brought multiple models, covering fuel, pure electric and extended-range vehicles under its Volkswagen and AUDI brands, underscoring the company’s latest breakthroughs in electrification and intellectualization.

These include the E5 Sportback, the first car under the new AUDI brand, and the ID.ERA, Volkswagen’s first full-size extended-range SUV concept with a range of more than 1,000 kilometers.

By 2030, the company plans to introduce more than 20 new models, including 10 in 2026, seven of which will be new-energy cars.

NIO, an electric vehicle manufacturer, is making its fifth appearance at the exhibition with a robust representation of its three brands: NIO, ONVO and Firefly.

Jiading's industry strength on display at Auto Shanghai
Imaginechina

NIO’s ET9 takes center stage at this year’s Auto Shanghai, leading the brand’s display.

The Smart Electric Executive Flagship ET9, the culmination of NIO’s decade of technological innovation, leads the brand’s display.

Visitors at the show can check out the three-minute battery swap procedure at its stand.

German motion technology company Schaeffler Group, meanwhile, is grabbing the attention with its first appearance at Auto Shanghai since merging with Vitesco Technologies.

At its 500-square-meter booth, the company is showcasing a broad portfolio of electrification solutions ranging from core components to integrated systems, as well as smart steer-by-wire chassis and other intelligent driving technologies.

“Local products make up 80 percent of our display, including offerings tailored to the Chinese market and original technologies developed by local teams,” said Zhang Yilin, CEO of Schaeffler Greater China.

Schaeffler plans to increase its investment in innovation to better serve China’s market as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
