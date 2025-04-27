Jiading's industry strength on display at Auto Shanghai

This year’s Auto Shanghai, running from April 23 to May 2, highlights electric car innovations and advanced safety features.

Jiading-based businesses are showcasing cutting-edge products and technologies, underscoring the district’s advantages in the automotive sector and its strengths in innovation.

SAIC Volkswagen has brought multiple models, covering fuel, pure electric and extended-range vehicles under its Volkswagen and AUDI brands, underscoring the company’s latest breakthroughs in electrification and intellectualization.

These include the E5 Sportback, the first car under the new AUDI brand, and the ID.ERA, Volkswagen’s first full-size extended-range SUV concept with a range of more than 1,000 kilometers.

By 2030, the company plans to introduce more than 20 new models, including 10 in 2026, seven of which will be new-energy cars.

NIO, an electric vehicle manufacturer, is making its fifth appearance at the exhibition with a robust representation of its three brands: NIO, ONVO and Firefly.