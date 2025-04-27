Nanxi: where tradition meets modernity vibe

Jing'an's four key functional zones – Shibei, Daning, Suhewan and Nanjing Road W. – serve as the main engines driving investment and high-quality development in the district. This "Invest Jing'an" series will highlight the distinctive strengths of each area.

At the heart of Jing'an District, the Nanjing Road W. Functional Zone integrates business, culture, history and innovation into a dynamic urban landscape.



Established in July 2020, the zone, also known as Nanxi, spans 6.7 square kilometers and includes five core subdistricts: Jing'ansi, Caojiadu, Jiangning Road, Shimen Road No. 2 and Nanjing Road W.

Boasting five Metro lines and direct access to the Yan'an and North-South elevated roads, the area offers excellent connectivity – positioning it as a magnet for enterprises, talent and visitors alike.

Here, tradition and modernity intertwine. Public spaces like Jing'an Park and Sculpture Park are seamlessly integrated with upscale commercial landmarks such as the Jing'an Kerry Centre, Plaza 66 and HKRI Taikoo Hui. These coexist with heritage sites like Jing'an Villa and Zhangyuan, forming a richly-layered urban fabric.

More than a business hub, the zone stands out for its livability and character. Over 30 percent of the area is green space, and 145 historic buildings have been preserved, reinforcing its role as one of Shanghai's most distinctive neighborhoods.

The skyline is defined by a corridor of Grade-A office towers stretching from east to west. These anchor the zone's headquarters economy and export-oriented industries. Six pillar sectors shape the local ecosystem: trade and commerce, financial services, professional services, cultural and creative industries, life and health, and data intelligence.

By the end of 2023, the zone had generated 31.654 billion yuan (US$4.34 billion) in tax revenue – a 22.02 percent year-on-year increase – accounting for nearly half of the district's total. Thirty-seven buildings in the area now each contribute over 100 million yuan annually in taxes.

This year, nearly 200,000 square meters of new Grade-A office space is set to be added. Over the next three years, a series of major urban renewal projects will further elevate the area's profile.

Westgate Mall will introduce about 125,000 square meters of mixed-use space, including 102,800 square meters above ground, expanding public and commercial areas.

Zhangyuan's east zone is being reborn as a multifunctional community featuring commerce, living, culture and leisure – covering 122,000 square meters with seamless access to three Metro lines. The China Resources Center, designed by the late Richard Rogers in his final China project, will offer 130,000 square meters of mixed-use space, including 90,000 square meters for offices.

On the western edge, the Yongyuanbang project will bring 87,000 square meters of new construction, including 43,000 square meters above ground for hotels and commercial use. It will host the headquarters of a leading tech company and serve as a new district landmark.