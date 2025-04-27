Jing'an tops the globe in terms of cafes every square kilometer

The 2025 Jing'an World Coffee Culture Festival made a comeback this month.



This year's event included a coffee market, which ran from April 16 to April 20 at Feng Sheng Li Jing'an Temple Square and the outdoor space of Jiuguang Department Store across the street, bringing together over 50 coffee vendors.

The expo featured favorites like Starbucks, % Arabica and DOE, as well as newcomers like T12, Fisher Coffee and Juan Valdez.

A noteworthy collaboration united Jing'an's time-honored TCM pharmacy Lei Yun Shang West with GABEE, one of Asia's top 50 coffee brands, for "TCM Coffee," which features three limited-edition drinks brewed with herbs such as licorice, astragalus and poria cocos.

Visitors had the chance to weigh classic TCM-style coffee beans and take home beans wrapped in TCM-inspired packaging.

Beyond the fair, more than 2,000 stores in Jing'an are giving discounts as part of the festival, which runs until May 5.

According to CBNData's 2025 Shanghai Coffee Consumption Trend Report, Jing'an has 57 coffee shops per square kilometer, more than New York's Manhattan (42) and Tokyo's Shibuya (48), with Nanjing Road W. now home to a coffee shop every 30 meters, making it Shanghai's most coffee-dense street.