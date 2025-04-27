|   
Feature / District

Work begins on Phase II of chip design park

Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2025-04-29       0
The Automotive Chip Design Industrial Park, now under construction, aims to become a comprehensive hub for automotive semiconductor R&D and design.
Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2025-04-29       0

The second phase of the Automotive Chip Design Industrial Park, one of Jiading District’s 22 key industrial development projects, has commenced construction.

The 18.3 mu (1.22 hectares) project in Jiabao Smart Bay Future City Practice Zone will have an eight-storey R&D office building and a 15-storey rental residential building.

The buildings will meet ultra-low energy consumption norms for green development.

Currently in the foundation piling preparation stage, the second phase is scheduled to be completed in September of next year.

The exterior facade and electromechanical installations of the park’s first phase are nearing completion, with operations set to begin by the end of this year.

The park’s concentration will be on automotive chip design, with the goal of becoming a comprehensive hub for automotive semiconductor research and development.

The “new four modernizations” of the auto sector — electrification, the Internet of Things, intellectualization, and sharing — are the strategic focus in Jiading’s significant industrial development initiative.

SimChip Technology and Kolmostar Technology, leaders in automotive-grade chips and autonomous driving systems, have signed deals to move in here.

Jiabao Smart Bay, one of Jiading New City’s seven main growth zones, is also undergoing construction of Linrun Road, the zone’s first main road.

The 1.4-kilometer, four-lane road will link three major industrial parks for chip design, intelligent connected vehicles, and the digital economy.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
