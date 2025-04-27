Activities galore as Jing'an gets into the spring spirit

From the "Urban Classroom" walking tour campaign to Earth Day celebration, Jing'an District is a bustling hive of activity as spring winds down.

Ti Gong

Urban Classroom The 2025 "Urban Classroom" campaign has kicked off with its first walking tour, offering a fresh way to explore Jing'an District.

Dozens of teachers and students from Shanghai High School International Division (SHSID) joined guide Zhu Yining for a 2-hour tour of historic sites, including the China Welfare Institute Children's Art Theater, Brookside Apartments, industrialist Rong Desheng's former residence and the Harvard Building at Huashan Hospital. Along the way, Zhu provided insights into the development of Jing'an, focusing on Huashan Road and the Julu Road-Fumin Road-Changle Road neighborhood, while immersing participants in the area's rich cultural history. Special guest Su Jiachun, vice chairman of the Huashan Hospital Workers' Union, shared the story behind the Harvard Building's construction and its historical significance.

Ti Gong

Departure tax refund Zhangyuan plans to roll out a centralized departure tax refund service point in its central area, offering a seamless "one-stop" experience for tax refunds.

Now, the service is only available at Celine's pop-up, which is also the first time Zhangyuan is offering the tax refund service for its tenants. The service is expected soon to expand to more brands. The service will also include bilingual signage and staff, an intelligent system for faster processing, and added conveniences like luggage storage and exclusive gift packs for shoppers. Since opening in late 2022, Zhangyuan has become a hotspot for luxury brands, with over 30 high-profile first stores, including Louis Vuitton's first-ever travel home space and the first Maison Sisley in Asia-Pacific.

Jiang Wenjie / Ti Gong

'Bring spring home' Jing'an's greenery authority launched a heartwarming public event called "Bring Spring Home" on April 3, gifting 200 fresh-cut tulip bouquets to the public, just as their blooming season was winding down at Jing'an Sculpture Park.

The event kicked off at 2:30pm at the park, where the vibrant tulips were carefully packaged in tote bags. All the participants had to do was scan a QR code to follow the "Jing'an Urban Greening and Appearance" official WeChat account and claim their bouquet. The tulips were quickly snapped up by eager participants, allowing a little more spring into homes across the district.

Ti Gong

Sniff & Stroll This late spring, Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World launched its exciting "Sniff & Stroll Day" campaign, a vibrant celebration for pet lovers filled with fun, pet-centric activities.

The outdoor space was transformed into a whimsical pet paradise, with playful cat and dog installations popping up throughout the green spaces and plazas. Illustrator Liu Jiayin brought her creative vision to life with 100 adorable cat and dog characters spread across the park and commercial areas. Pet owners leisurely strolled with their furry companions, enjoying the charming, pet-friendly atmosphere and creating picture-perfect moments of harmony. At the Kashima pet products pop-up store, pet lovers flocked to shop for themed accessories like Snoopy-inspired cat beds.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

'Dare for more' HKRI Taikoo Hui has kicked off its "Dare For More, Dare To Spring" spring event, focusing on sustainability with a series of art, retail and cultural experiences.

The highlight is a large-scale public art installation, "Reborn," by renowned artist Gu Tianyu. Set in the LG1 North Hall, the piece features a 3-meter steel tree with leaves crafted from recycled glass bottles, alongside a "mechanical deer" made from denim and steel, creating a captivating springtime "magic forest." The event also includes sustainable workshops, allowing visitors to transform waste materials into new creations. Every Saturday, the Wow Stage hosts music and dance performances using instruments like hand drums and singing bowls, providing a relaxing escape for busy urban dwellers.

Ti Gong

Office gigs To enrich the cultural atmosphere in office buildings and meet the cultural needs of office workers, the Jing'ansi Subdistrict has partnered with the Shanghai Theatre Academy to launch the "Spring Drama Season" in local office buildings.

The first show, held at 1788 Plaza, featured classic musical numbers, including excerpts from "Ghost," "La La Land" and "Wicked." Performed by students from the Shanghai Theatre Academy, their professional renditions transformed the office lobby into a vibrant theater.

Ti Gong