Blockchain evaluation center to support quality growth

Shanghai has launched a new blockchain evaluation center, underscoring the city's growing ambition to become a leader in blockchain technology and standard-setting.

The center is a joint initiative between Blockchain Valley, Shanghai's first industrial cluster focused on blockchain, and the China Electronics Standardization Institute, the country's only national body accredited for blockchain testing.

It will provide technical assessments, standards verification, and other professional services to blockchain companies.

Hu Yong, deputy director of Jing'an District, said the center would accelerate the integration of blockchain with public services and inject new momentum into Shanghai's digital economy.

"Jing'an is actively positioning itself as a hub for blockchain innovation," he said. "The center will strengthen the local ecosystem and support high-quality economic growth."

Jing'an has already been designated a national pilot zone for blockchain applications. Nearly 140 blockchain-related enterprises are now based in the district, anchored by the 120,000-square-meter Blockchain Valley in the Shibei High Technology Park.

The hub is home to major institutions including the Blockchain Technology Research Institute of the Shanghai Academy of Science and Technology, the Shanghai Blockchain Association, and the Shanghai Institute for Digital Governance – spanning the full blockchain value chain from research and development to real-world deployment.

One of its flagship initiatives is the "Scenario Market," an event series showcasing practical blockchain applications.

The debut session in October 2024 focused on healthcare while the latest edition in April spotlighted innovations in public service.

Among the standout applications is a smart parking system piloted last year in Linfen Road Subdistrict. Integrated with Shanghai's Suishenban platform, it uses blockchain technology to manage parking resources more efficiently.

It has been expanded to eight districts across the city and is now reaching into the Yangtze River Delta region.