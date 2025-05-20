﻿
Feature / District

Transforming stone piers into outdoor paintings

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
In Minhang's Xinzhuang Town, hundreds of gray stone piers in a section of Xintan Road and a section of Shuiqing Road S. have been transformed into outdoor paintings.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
Ti Gong

In Minhang District's Xinzhuang Town, hundreds of gray stone piers in a section of Xintan Road (between Xinling Road and Xinxi Road) and a section of Shuiqing Road S. have been transformed into outdoor paintings. Jointly unveiled by a team from Xinzhuang Town and the Shanghai Institute of Technology, the stone piers have been turned into public landscapes with paintings of cute animals such as puppies, pandas and plants and flowers.

Ti Gong

A greenway in Maqiao Town.

New Maqiao path

A greenway stretching about 1 kilometer has been set up in the latest step to promote the organic integration of park and urban spaces in Maqiao Town of Minhang District. In the area south of Jiangchuan Road and north of the Huangpu River in Maqiao's Pengdu Village, a brand-new ecological greenway with a total length of 1,020.36 meters now extends deep into the woodland, with trees and winding paths, offering an ideal place for nearby residents to take a leisurely stroll.

Trade exchange

A trade exchange seminar was held on April 22 between representatives of Minhang enterprises and Hong Kong's Eastern District. Dozens of representatives from industry sectors, such as information technology, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, property, insurance, culture, media, healthcare and new energy, attended the event. The seminar offered an exchange platform for professional service providers and further promoted the geological advantages and rich business opportunities and resources of Minhang's Xinhong Subdistrict.

Charity event

A charity event was held in Beixu Village of Pujiang Town on April 15 to show support for children with autism. More than 200 volunteers and parents accompanied over 40 children with special needs as they completed a 3-kilometer citywalk route spanning special landmarks such as art centers, fruit farms and a specialized agricultural park for succulent plants. Therapy dogs also offered soothing support.

Ti Gong

Cultural relics

A special exhibition titled "Silk Road Gems" opened at the Maqiao Cultural Exhibition Hall on April 21. It is a collaborative effort between the Shanghai History Museum and the Shanghai Meteorology Museum. It showcases a curated collection of cultural relics from Minhang's Maqiao Town and the Western Xia Dynasty (1038-1227), featuring pottery, porcelain, bronze and silverware. Through this display, visitors are invited to explore and gain a deeper understanding of Maqiao's cultural origins.

Greenery space

A 24,000-square-meter greenery space, located to the west of Minhang Cultural Park, has now opened to the public. It features walkways and riverside areas. This green space is the first phase of a larger 35,390-square-meter public space, which will serve as a recreational outdoor area near the Qibao Ecological Business Park.

Aerospace projects

Minhang signed partnership agreements with major commercial aerospace projects on April 24, which marked Space Day. China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp Commercial Jet Co Ltd and Gaochao Dynamics Shanghai will establish their headquarters, research and development centers, manufacturing bases, as well as aerospace engine R&D and manufacturing bases in the district.

Ti Gong

Wujing Park

Ti Gong

Wujing Park

Minhang Parks

Wujing Park

Spanning 45,000 square meters, the park hosts riverside leisure space, ginkgo boulevards and seasonal floral sceneries. Between June and August each year, more than 20 kinds of lotus and water lilies spanning an area of 2,900 square meters are showcased.

Address: 2 Jianchuan Rd

闵行区剑川路2号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
