Shanghai's premium day-trip routes in Minhang

Three Minhang routes are included in the 45 premium day trips recommended by the Shanghai culture and tourism administration. Let's take a closer look at these hidden gems in Minhang District.

route 1

Minhang Culture Park – Tihui+Red Hall – Minhang Sports Park

Work up a sweat alongside your friends and relish a jog through the natural landscapes of the venues along this sports-and-leisure-themed route.



Visitors can enjoy a leisurely stroll along the Puhuitang River, adorned with willows, arch bridges and small boats.

Nearby, the Minhang Culture Park offers a camping picnic area with a large lawn for tents. In addition, small children can find their favorite outdoor spots.

To the east is Tihui+Red Hall, a large sports complex. Equipped with a soccer field, a gym and a 3-kilometer fitness trail, it is suitable for activities like soccer, frisbee, flag football and many other trendy pastimes.

To the south is Minhang Sports Park, the first sports theme park in Shanghai. Its design combines sports and leisure in a unique landscape, with expansive open lawns, wide lakes and rivers bordered by dense forests.

Its running routes offer a diverse range of options for runners with different levels.

The small lap, around 2 kilometers, is suitable for beginners or runners training for shorter distances. The longer lap, around 5 kilometers, which winds past various scenic attractions and fitness facilities, is more comprehensive and ideal for runners training for longer distances.

Minhang Culture Park

Address: 2019 Wuzhong Rd

吴中路2019号

Tihui+Red Hall

Address: 2088 Wuzhong Rd

吴中路2088号

Minhang Sports Park

Address: 456 Xinzhen Rd

新镇路456号