Shanghai's premium day-trip routes in Minhang
Three Minhang routes are included in the 45 premium day trips recommended by the Shanghai culture and tourism administration. Let's take a closer look at these hidden gems in Minhang District.
route 1
Minhang Culture Park – Tihui+Red Hall – Minhang Sports Park
Work up a sweat alongside your friends and relish a jog through the natural landscapes of the venues along this sports-and-leisure-themed route.
Visitors can enjoy a leisurely stroll along the Puhuitang River, adorned with willows, arch bridges and small boats.
Nearby, the Minhang Culture Park offers a camping picnic area with a large lawn for tents. In addition, small children can find their favorite outdoor spots.
To the east is Tihui+Red Hall, a large sports complex. Equipped with a soccer field, a gym and a 3-kilometer fitness trail, it is suitable for activities like soccer, frisbee, flag football and many other trendy pastimes.
To the south is Minhang Sports Park, the first sports theme park in Shanghai. Its design combines sports and leisure in a unique landscape, with expansive open lawns, wide lakes and rivers bordered by dense forests.
Its running routes offer a diverse range of options for runners with different levels.
The small lap, around 2 kilometers, is suitable for beginners or runners training for shorter distances. The longer lap, around 5 kilometers, which winds past various scenic attractions and fitness facilities, is more comprehensive and ideal for runners training for longer distances.
Minhang Culture Park
Address: 2019 Wuzhong Rd
吴中路2019号
Tihui+Red Hall
Address: 2088 Wuzhong Rd
吴中路2088号
Minhang Sports Park
Address: 456 Xinzhen Rd
新镇路456号
route 2
Minhang Museum – Hai Museum of Art – Powerlong Museum
This route presents a wealth of cultural and art experiences, with museums and galleries offering diverse, high-quality exhibitions.
The Minhang Museum has recently presented an in-depth exhibition that vividly captures the essence of the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) from multiple perspectives, including politics, culture, economy, technology and commerce. On display were more than 130 artifacts, providing a comprehensive look at this glorious era.
At the Hai Museum of Art, the exhibition "Vienna Today" is a highlight. It features 60 works by 27 Austrian artists, presenting a wide range of art forms, from painting to digital art. Through their unique artistic languages, these works explore the diverse possibilities of future society.
Meanwhile, the Powerlong Museum's "Resonance Exhibition Series on Art Education" draws inspiration from the classic Chinese novel "Journey to the West." Focusing on Shanghai painter Dai Dunbang's illustrations of the "Creating Havoc in Heaven" episode, the exhibition showcases artworks depicting over 100 characters from the novel, bringing the beloved literary world to life through art.
Minhang Museum
Address: 1538, Xinzhen Rd
新镇路1538号
Hai Museum of Art
Address: 1536, Xinzhen Rd
新镇路1536号
Powerlong Museum
Address: Hall 1, 3055, Caobao Rd
漕宝路3055号1号厅
route 3
Meilong Ecological Park – Xinzhuang Plum Garden – Minhang Culture Park
This route is a haven for nature lovers, offering an immersive experience in ecological beauty.
The Meilong Ecological Park has a wooden walkway by the lake where visitors can enjoy leisure moments.
Wooden hydrangea at the Xinzhuang Plum Garden are in full bloom in this season and have become the newest hot spot in the neighborhood, attracting large crowds of tourists to take photos.
At Minhang Culture Park, the fairy-tale-like buildings crowned with blue domes provide a perfect backdrop for photographs.
Meilong Ecological Park
Address: North side of the Decui Park, Meilong Town
得翠园绿地以北
Xinzhuang Plum Garden
Address: 688 Hongxin Rd
虹莘路688号
Minhang Culture Park
Address: 2019 Wuzhong Rd
吴中路2019号