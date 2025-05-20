﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / District

Minhang unveils integrated industrial development scheme map

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  22:49 UTC+8, 2025-05-20       0
An integrated map for key industries in different towns within Minhang District has been unveiled, offering detailed explanation of each town's crucial industries and advantages.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  22:49 UTC+8, 2025-05-20       0

Integrated development scheme map for industries, Minhang towns unveiled

An integrated map for key industries in different towns within Minhang District has been unveiled, offering detailed explanation of each town's crucial industries and advantages as well as preferential policies.

It aims to allow each town to focus on their specific niche segment and form an integrated development scheme to allow deeper synergies.

In 2024, the gross domestic product of Minhang exceeded 400 billion yuan (US$55.5 billion) for the first time, reaching 411.925 billion yuan. High-quality development is not only the cornerstone of the district's future development, but also the bottom line of innovation and breakthrough.

The map was unveiled at the launch ceremony of a large-scale series of media research tours "Decoding Streets and Towns."

The research tours, with Xinzhuang Industrial Park in Minhang as the first stop, will delve into more than 10 streets and towns in Shanghai.

By means of all-media reports, it will showcase the development of new forms of productive forces in line with local conditions in Shanghai, as well as the achievements made by grassroots units in aspects such as the integration of industry and city, the empowerment of scientific and technological innovation, and the improvement of people's livelihoods.

Fourteen media observation stations were unveiled to offer first-hand and in-depth news updates on Minhang's latest progress in key areas including the Hongqiao Overseas Development Service Center and the commercial and residential property complex TODTOWN.

Minhang unveils integrated industrial development scheme map

Shanghai International Illustration Fair invites visitors into an agreeable art space.

Minhang unveils integrated industrial development scheme map

The fair venue is throbbing with visitors.

Minhang unveils integrated industrial development scheme map

The Deqiu Lixiang Valley Cultural and Creative Park is hosting the annual event for the third year.

International illustration gala

The Shanghai International Illustration Fair has kicked off at the Deqiu Lixiang Valley Cultural and Creative Park.

Spanning four months, this year's event features illustrators from 20 countries and regions to present works that bridge cultures and styles – from Europe's whimsical fantasy scenes to Asia's intricate narrative traditions.

The Deqiu park is holding the annual event for the third year and has turned the public space into a vibrant and open aesthetic platform for many to indulge in artistic atmosphere.

Breaking away from conventional formats, the festival offers immersive experiences that blend illustration with installation art, animation, performance and light shows.

Whether delicately detailed or boldly experimental, these works reflect diverse urban landscapes and cultural identities, turning the venue into a living atlas of global creativity.

Visitors can explore 10 themed art gardens, encounter interactive exhibits and join activities such as on-spot sketching, workshops, artist dialogues and international meetups.

This year's art season joins hands with institutions and creative agencies such as IP SHANGHAI, China Light Industry Press Illustration + and K&W Creative Agency, as well as ARDUREY (Hong Kong) and Phillus Paris. Some of the illustrators have worked with renowned brands including Hermès, Gucci and other international labels.

A bazaar fearing illustration works was held on April 18-20, transforming a vast 100,000-square-meter space into a vibrant canvas of creativity.

The event brought together more than 140 creative bazaars and 200 illustrators, while holding a floral parade, a forum for Chinese and foreign artists, and book signing and sketching activities, turning the public space into a sea of creativity and joy.

Minhang unveils integrated industrial development scheme map

College students and teachers took part in a theme tour connecting important landmarks related to coffee culture in Minhang District.

Minhang unveils integrated industrial development scheme map
Ti Gong

University students and teachers from Minhang revel in a delightful experience during a coffee culture-themed tour of the district.

Citywalk route links coffee culture with major landmarks

Nearly 100 college students and teachers from Minhang took part in a theme tour that connected important landmarks related to coffee culture in the district.

Teachers and students from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, East China Normal University and Shanghai Theatre Academy Minhang Campus took part in the citywalk route, and visited the Hongqiao International Coffee Harbor, Minhang Museum, and the Deqiu Lixiang Valley Cultural and Creative Park.

They dwelt deep into coffee culture while visiting the Shanghai Coffee Certification Center, and learned about the examination space for professional baristas and tasted the specialty coffee made from coffee beans imported from the "Belt and Road" regions.

Zhong Rui, a computer science freshman of Shanghai Jiao Tong, said it was an ideal opportunity to learn about Minhang's cultural heritage and humanistic aspect. "I have a deeper understanding and appreciation of Minhang's rich culture and humanistic history," he noted.

The group also took an early peek into the Shanghai International Illustration Fair at the Deqiu park.

The tour is part of the Hongqiao International Coffee Culture Festival to allow college students to feel the heartwarming and inclusive spirit of the district.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Minhang Museum
Hongqiao
Minhang
Gucci
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     