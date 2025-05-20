Minhang unveils integrated industrial development scheme map

Integrated development scheme map for industries, Minhang towns unveiled

An integrated map for key industries in different towns within Minhang District has been unveiled, offering detailed explanation of each town's crucial industries and advantages as well as preferential policies.



It aims to allow each town to focus on their specific niche segment and form an integrated development scheme to allow deeper synergies.

In 2024, the gross domestic product of Minhang exceeded 400 billion yuan (US$55.5 billion) for the first time, reaching 411.925 billion yuan. High-quality development is not only the cornerstone of the district's future development, but also the bottom line of innovation and breakthrough.

The map was unveiled at the launch ceremony of a large-scale series of media research tours "Decoding Streets and Towns."

The research tours, with Xinzhuang Industrial Park in Minhang as the first stop, will delve into more than 10 streets and towns in Shanghai.

By means of all-media reports, it will showcase the development of new forms of productive forces in line with local conditions in Shanghai, as well as the achievements made by grassroots units in aspects such as the integration of industry and city, the empowerment of scientific and technological innovation, and the improvement of people's livelihoods.

Fourteen media observation stations were unveiled to offer first-hand and in-depth news updates on Minhang's latest progress in key areas including the Hongqiao Overseas Development Service Center and the commercial and residential property complex TODTOWN.