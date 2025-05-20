Minhang unveils integrated industrial development scheme map
Integrated development scheme map for industries, Minhang towns unveiled
An integrated map for key industries in different towns within Minhang District has been unveiled, offering detailed explanation of each town's crucial industries and advantages as well as preferential policies.
It aims to allow each town to focus on their specific niche segment and form an integrated development scheme to allow deeper synergies.
In 2024, the gross domestic product of Minhang exceeded 400 billion yuan (US$55.5 billion) for the first time, reaching 411.925 billion yuan. High-quality development is not only the cornerstone of the district's future development, but also the bottom line of innovation and breakthrough.
The map was unveiled at the launch ceremony of a large-scale series of media research tours "Decoding Streets and Towns."
The research tours, with Xinzhuang Industrial Park in Minhang as the first stop, will delve into more than 10 streets and towns in Shanghai.
By means of all-media reports, it will showcase the development of new forms of productive forces in line with local conditions in Shanghai, as well as the achievements made by grassroots units in aspects such as the integration of industry and city, the empowerment of scientific and technological innovation, and the improvement of people's livelihoods.
Fourteen media observation stations were unveiled to offer first-hand and in-depth news updates on Minhang's latest progress in key areas including the Hongqiao Overseas Development Service Center and the commercial and residential property complex TODTOWN.
International illustration gala
The Shanghai International Illustration Fair has kicked off at the Deqiu Lixiang Valley Cultural and Creative Park.
Spanning four months, this year's event features illustrators from 20 countries and regions to present works that bridge cultures and styles – from Europe's whimsical fantasy scenes to Asia's intricate narrative traditions.
The Deqiu park is holding the annual event for the third year and has turned the public space into a vibrant and open aesthetic platform for many to indulge in artistic atmosphere.
Breaking away from conventional formats, the festival offers immersive experiences that blend illustration with installation art, animation, performance and light shows.
Whether delicately detailed or boldly experimental, these works reflect diverse urban landscapes and cultural identities, turning the venue into a living atlas of global creativity.
Visitors can explore 10 themed art gardens, encounter interactive exhibits and join activities such as on-spot sketching, workshops, artist dialogues and international meetups.
This year's art season joins hands with institutions and creative agencies such as IP SHANGHAI, China Light Industry Press Illustration + and K&W Creative Agency, as well as ARDUREY (Hong Kong) and Phillus Paris. Some of the illustrators have worked with renowned brands including Hermès, Gucci and other international labels.
A bazaar fearing illustration works was held on April 18-20, transforming a vast 100,000-square-meter space into a vibrant canvas of creativity.
The event brought together more than 140 creative bazaars and 200 illustrators, while holding a floral parade, a forum for Chinese and foreign artists, and book signing and sketching activities, turning the public space into a sea of creativity and joy.
Citywalk route links coffee culture with major landmarks
Nearly 100 college students and teachers from Minhang took part in a theme tour that connected important landmarks related to coffee culture in the district.
Teachers and students from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, East China Normal University and Shanghai Theatre Academy Minhang Campus took part in the citywalk route, and visited the Hongqiao International Coffee Harbor, Minhang Museum, and the Deqiu Lixiang Valley Cultural and Creative Park.
They dwelt deep into coffee culture while visiting the Shanghai Coffee Certification Center, and learned about the examination space for professional baristas and tasted the specialty coffee made from coffee beans imported from the "Belt and Road" regions.
Zhong Rui, a computer science freshman of Shanghai Jiao Tong, said it was an ideal opportunity to learn about Minhang's cultural heritage and humanistic aspect. "I have a deeper understanding and appreciation of Minhang's rich culture and humanistic history," he noted.
The group also took an early peek into the Shanghai International Illustration Fair at the Deqiu park.
The tour is part of the Hongqiao International Coffee Culture Festival to allow college students to feel the heartwarming and inclusive spirit of the district.