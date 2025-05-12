May Day holiday witnesses commercial spending boom
The May Day holiday saw a booming consumer market in Jiading.
From April 30 to May 4, 21 key businesses in the district generated a total of 1.14 billion yuan (US$158.5 million) in sales, a year-on-year increase of 1.9 percent, according to the district's commerce commission.
The 10 commercial complexes in the district achieved sales of over 220 million yuan, up 3.2 percent year on year, reflecting strong consumer vitality.
Jiading's business circles hosted a number of activities to enhance consumer experiences and drive local market growth.
Shanghai Nanxiang Incity MEGA, a commercial landmark in the district, launched the "4th HOLY MEGA Lifestyle Festival" and the "Five-Star Pet Olympic" events during the holiday.
Through art exhibitions, parent-child interactions and trendy markets, it attracted numerous citizens and tourists. "My child loved the pet activities. The on-site atmosphere was lively and the events unique," said a local resident surnamed Ni.
The mall led the regional commercial market in terms of consumption during the holiday. It recorded average daily visits of over 90,000, with sales exceeding 118 million yuan from April 30 to May 4, a year-on-year increase of 8.8 percent.
Life Hub@Anting created unique consumption scenarios by integrating business and culture. A series of performances, including brass band parades and children's musicals, offered citizens rich cultural consumption experiences.
Xiyunlou, an open-air riverfront pedestrian mall, also performed outstandingly. Its themed event, focusing on "Maritime Jiangnan," combined handicrafts, art exhibitions and food. With cultural shows and interactive activities, it blended traditional culture with modern commerce.
"The pre-holiday coffee festival built up our popularity," said Wang Ting, planning manager of Xiyunlou. "Also, our focus on night-time operations, by increasing night-time activities, attracted many citizens and tourists. During the five-day holiday, our consumer flow increased by 20 percent year-on-year."
Under the multiple-policy incentive of government subsidies and enterprise concessions, Jiading's bulk consumption market performed well during the holiday, with significant growth in automobile and home appliance sales, especially in the new energy vehicle market.
The traditional home appliance market also performed well.
Home appliance trade-in orders surged by 57 percent, and appliance sales over 10,000 yuan increased by 79 percent at Suning's Jiading Wanda store.
The catering market also showed a strong recovery.
From April 30 to May 4, six key dining enterprises in Jiading generated a total of 2.37 million yuan in sales, up 10.7 percent year on year. Among them, Yingyuan Restaurant, a time-honored brand, saw sales soaring by 300 percent.
Many popular restaurants remained hot, with over 100 tables waiting during lunch and dinner peaks. "I came to get a number at around 10am, and have been waiting for over three hours," said one diner surnamed Zhu.