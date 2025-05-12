May Day holiday witnesses commercial spending boom

The May Day holiday saw a booming consumer market in Jiading.



From April 30 to May 4, 21 key businesses in the district generated a total of 1.14 billion yuan (US$158.5 million) in sales, a year-on-year increase of 1.9 percent, according to the district's commerce commission.

The 10 commercial complexes in the district achieved sales of over 220 million yuan, up 3.2 percent year on year, reflecting strong consumer vitality.

Jiading's business circles hosted a number of activities to enhance consumer experiences and drive local market growth.

Shanghai Nanxiang Incity MEGA, a commercial landmark in the district, launched the "4th HOLY MEGA Lifestyle Festival" and the "Five-Star Pet Olympic" events during the holiday.

Through art exhibitions, parent-child interactions and trendy markets, it attracted numerous citizens and tourists. "My child loved the pet activities. The on-site atmosphere was lively and the events unique," said a local resident surnamed Ni.



