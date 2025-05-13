﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / District

Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:38 UTC+8, 2025-05-27       0
Shanghai's suburban Jiading District is known for its unique "village cafes", which blend pastoral poetry with coffee aroma.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:38 UTC+8, 2025-05-27       0

Jiading's unique "village cafes" blend pastoral charm with coffee aroma. Escape to this suburban district and savor a slow-paced journey through its caffeine-filled countryside.


Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

Jiayuanhai Art Museum

Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

Jiayuanhai Art Museum

• Dayu Village, Malu Town

In this village, where modernity meets tradition, the Jiayuanhai Art Museum, designed by renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando, attracts art lovers with its unique architectural style and art exhibitions. Its cafe on the second floor is a top "village cafe" spot.

Sit by the windows, bask in natural light, and let your thoughts wander amid the coffee aroma. The cafe offers high-quality beans, hand-brewed by professional barista. The latte is creamy and the signature creations are delightful.

The signature latte of the cafe uses black espresso made from special ingredients, creating an ink-wash painting effect when mixed with milk and ice. It tastes like a regular latte but without flavorings or syrups, aligning with the museum's minimalist style and ensuring healthiness.


Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

Desserts served at the cafe


For a Jiangnan-inspired treat, try the malantou (Indian kalimeris herb) ice cream, which combines the fragrance of traditional wild vegetables with the smoothness of modern desserts, capturing the essence of spring fields.

After coffee, visit the downstairs exhibition "Chen Zhou: The Reclusion Painting." A 5-minute walk from the museum is the Malu Grape Theme Park, which offers farm picking fun and is a children's paradise.

Opposite the park is the Zhengyuan Redwood Intangible Cultural Heritage Art Museum, showcasing traditional furniture replicas of ancient times. Visitors can experience artisanal crafts here and the charm of traditional furniture restoration and craftsmanship.

Further north along Liuxiang Highway is Shanghai Hongtai Garden, where you can explore traditional farming, Chinese herbal medicine practices and intangible cultural heritage.


Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma
Ti Gong

Coffee varieties

Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

A tranquil scene at Dayu Village

Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

Another view of the village

If you go

Cafe address: 2/F, 39 Dazhi Rd

Opening hours: 9:30am-5:30pm

(Tuesday-Sunday)

Public transport: Jiading Bus No. 101

Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

Qinyu Huaxiang Cafe

• Xiangyang Village, Anting Town


In Xiangyang's pastoral landscape, Qinyu Huaxiang Cafe sits in a pastoral setting. Flower and coffee aromas permeate the air. The open courtyard provides a serene space.

The endless rice fields outside the window are captivating. Sit by the window, sip freshly ground coffee, and watch egrets glide over the fields. Time slows down, and fatigue melts away in the refreshing greenery.


Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

A view of Xiangyang Village

Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

The cafe features a literary environment.

The cafe also blends tea and coffee cultures. Western coffee socializing meets Chinese tea friendship here, creating a unique atmosphere. The cafe also offers rural specialties like tabing (pancakes) and Xiangyang rice cakes for a taste of farm cuisine.

Experience the intangible cultural heritage of "Anting blue calico" while enjoying leisurely moments and traditional culture.

After coffee, take a stroll by the rice fields. You might spot elegant black swans preening their feathers and gliding through the water, creating a living ink-wash painting.


Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

The inside of the cafe

Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

Drinks served at the cafe

If you go

Cafe address: 534 Zhanyang Rd

Opening hours: 9:30am-5:30pm

(Tuesday-Sunday)

Public transport: Jiading Bus No. 108,

No. 55

Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

HOUS Huating Concept Store • Art Center Cafe

• Lianjun Village, Huating Town

This village combines the "red" revolutionary heritage with green ecology and serves as a stop on Huating's scenic Shuangzhu Highway.

Here, you'll find the HOUS Huating Concept Store • Art Center Cafe, a new art coffee landmark inspiring young artists.

The cafe's artistic interior is highly popular. The cafe features front and back yards for coffee and tea, respectively, and an outdoor space on the second floor, offering ample room.

Spend a coffee moment capturing the poetry and tranquility of the countryside.



If you go

Cafe address: 1434 Shuangzhu Highway

Opening hours: 8:30am-5pm

Public transport: Bus No. 890 and Jiading Bus No. 64

Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

Lush greenery at Lianyi Village

Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

Xiangyue Huating Branch of One Step Garden

• Lianyi Village, Huating Town


The village, at the other end of Shuangzhu Highway, exudes water town charm with its white walls and black tiles.

Home to the 3A-level tourist attraction Xiangyue Huating Resort and the award-winning Hami melon-growing Huating Hami Melon Theme Park, it offers quality stays and fruits for a poetic rural experience.

Last year, the Xiangyue Huating outlet of the One Step Garden Cafe opened. Spanning about 1,600 square meters and surrounded by fields, it's like a hidden garden in the city.

Besides popular coffee, its greenhouse garden is a must-visit. Visitors can camp, listen to plant growth, enjoy wood-fired pizza, and revel in the wilderness.


Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

An enchanting view of the village

Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

Huating Hami Melon Theme Park

If you go

Cafe address: 318 Liankang Rd

(within Xiangyue Huating Resort)

Opening hours: 10am-8pm

Public transport: Bus No. 890, No. 839

Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

The cafe at Meishan Pig Culture Museum

• Zhuqiao Village, Jiading Industrial Zone

At Lijiang Eco Park in Zhuqiao, various vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers and potatoes are ready for picking. Kids can pick fresh produce and enjoy milking cows and feeding livestock.

Afterwards, rest at the cafe at the Meishan Pig Culture Museum. With a spacious, elegant bamboo-designed ceiling, it offers a refreshing passion fruit lemon tea to revitalize your taste buds and ease travel fatigue.


Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

Meishan Pig Culture Museum

Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

Another view of the museum

Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

Children enjoy produce picking fun.

If you go


Cafe address: 1434 Shuangzhu Highway (within Lijiang Eco Park)

Opening hours: 9am-6pm

Public transport: Jiading Bus No. 51


Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

Enjoy a cup of coffee at Berry Land

• Dengta Village, Jiading Industrial Zone


Past the cobblestone road of Zhuqiao Old Street, you will find Berry Land, a strawberry-themed park filled with strawberry elements. Stroll through the park, admire strawberry-themed scenes, and play on the grass.

When tired, relax in a star-bubble house on the lawn, sipping tea or coffee. The cafe's signature Camellia Oolong Latte combines low-temperature dried camellias, high-mountain oolong tea, coffee and creamy foam for a rich taste.

The indoor cafe is connected to a farm library. You can read a favorite book here, immersing yourself in peaceful time.


Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

Berry Land

Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

A reading corner at the park

If you go

Cafe address: 238 Zhuyao Rd (within Berry Land)

Opening hours: 9:30am-7pm

Public Transport: Jiading Bus No. 66

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai
Malu Grape Theme Park
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     