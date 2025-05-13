Jiading's 'village cafes': Blending pastoral poetry with rich aroma

Shanghai's suburban Jiading District is known for its unique "village cafes", which blend pastoral poetry with coffee aroma.

Jiading's unique "village cafes" blend pastoral charm with coffee aroma. Escape to this suburban district and savor a slow-paced journey through its caffeine-filled countryside.



• Dayu Village, Malu Town In this village, where modernity meets tradition, the Jiayuanhai Art Museum, designed by renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando, attracts art lovers with its unique architectural style and art exhibitions. Its cafe on the second floor is a top "village cafe" spot.

Sit by the windows, bask in natural light, and let your thoughts wander amid the coffee aroma. The cafe offers high-quality beans, hand-brewed by professional barista. The latte is creamy and the signature creations are delightful. The signature latte of the cafe uses black espresso made from special ingredients, creating an ink-wash painting effect when mixed with milk and ice. It tastes like a regular latte but without flavorings or syrups, aligning with the museum's minimalist style and ensuring healthiness.



For a Jiangnan-inspired treat, try the malantou (Indian kalimeris herb) ice cream, which combines the fragrance of traditional wild vegetables with the smoothness of modern desserts, capturing the essence of spring fields. After coffee, visit the downstairs exhibition "Chen Zhou: The Reclusion Painting." A 5-minute walk from the museum is the Malu Grape Theme Park, which offers farm picking fun and is a children's paradise. Opposite the park is the Zhengyuan Redwood Intangible Cultural Heritage Art Museum, showcasing traditional furniture replicas of ancient times. Visitors can experience artisanal crafts here and the charm of traditional furniture restoration and craftsmanship. Further north along Liuxiang Highway is Shanghai Hongtai Garden, where you can explore traditional farming, Chinese herbal medicine practices and intangible cultural heritage.



Ti Gong

If you go Cafe address: 2/F, 39 Dazhi Rd

Opening hours: 9:30am-5:30pm (Tuesday-Sunday) Public transport: Jiading Bus No. 101

• Xiangyang Village, Anting Town

In Xiangyang's pastoral landscape, Qinyu Huaxiang Cafe sits in a pastoral setting. Flower and coffee aromas permeate the air. The open courtyard provides a serene space. The endless rice fields outside the window are captivating. Sit by the window, sip freshly ground coffee, and watch egrets glide over the fields. Time slows down, and fatigue melts away in the refreshing greenery.



The cafe also blends tea and coffee cultures. Western coffee socializing meets Chinese tea friendship here, creating a unique atmosphere. The cafe also offers rural specialties like tabing (pancakes) and Xiangyang rice cakes for a taste of farm cuisine. Experience the intangible cultural heritage of "Anting blue calico" while enjoying leisurely moments and traditional culture. After coffee, take a stroll by the rice fields. You might spot elegant black swans preening their feathers and gliding through the water, creating a living ink-wash painting.



If you go Cafe address: 534 Zhanyang Rd

Opening hours: 9:30am-5:30pm (Tuesday-Sunday) Public transport: Jiading Bus No. 108, No. 55

• Lianjun Village, Huating Town This village combines the "red" revolutionary heritage with green ecology and serves as a stop on Huating's scenic Shuangzhu Highway.

Here, you'll find the HOUS Huating Concept Store • Art Center Cafe, a new art coffee landmark inspiring young artists. The cafe's artistic interior is highly popular. The cafe features front and back yards for coffee and tea, respectively, and an outdoor space on the second floor, offering ample room. Spend a coffee moment capturing the poetry and tranquility of the countryside.





If you go Cafe address: 1434 Shuangzhu Highway

Opening hours: 8:30am-5pm Public transport: Bus No. 890 and Jiading Bus No. 64

• Lianyi Village, Huating Town

The village, at the other end of Shuangzhu Highway, exudes water town charm with its white walls and black tiles. Home to the 3A-level tourist attraction Xiangyue Huating Resort and the award-winning Hami melon-growing Huating Hami Melon Theme Park, it offers quality stays and fruits for a poetic rural experience. Last year, the Xiangyue Huating outlet of the One Step Garden Cafe opened. Spanning about 1,600 square meters and surrounded by fields, it's like a hidden garden in the city. Besides popular coffee, its greenhouse garden is a must-visit. Visitors can camp, listen to plant growth, enjoy wood-fired pizza, and revel in the wilderness.



If you go Cafe address: 318 Liankang Rd

(within Xiangyue Huating Resort) Opening hours: 10am-8pm Public transport: Bus No. 890, No. 839

• Zhuqiao Village, Jiading Industrial Zone At Lijiang Eco Park in Zhuqiao, various vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers and potatoes are ready for picking. Kids can pick fresh produce and enjoy milking cows and feeding livestock.

Afterwards, rest at the cafe at the Meishan Pig Culture Museum. With a spacious, elegant bamboo-designed ceiling, it offers a refreshing passion fruit lemon tea to revitalize your taste buds and ease travel fatigue.



If you go

Cafe address: 1434 Shuangzhu Highway (within Lijiang Eco Park) Opening hours: 9am-6pm Public transport: Jiading Bus No. 51



• Dengta Village, Jiading Industrial Zone

Past the cobblestone road of Zhuqiao Old Street, you will find Berry Land, a strawberry-themed park filled with strawberry elements. Stroll through the park, admire strawberry-themed scenes, and play on the grass. When tired, relax in a star-bubble house on the lawn, sipping tea or coffee. The cafe's signature Camellia Oolong Latte combines low-temperature dried camellias, high-mountain oolong tea, coffee and creamy foam for a rich taste. The indoor cafe is connected to a farm library. You can read a favorite book here, immersing yourself in peaceful time.

