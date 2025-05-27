Cultural activities galore in Jing'an as May draws to a close

From beloved character Ozai's "Dreamscape Odyssey" to an International Museum Day citywalk tour, Jing'an District was bustling with various activities in May.

Ti Gong

West End musical After a 10-month renovation, the historic Majestic Theater in Jing'an reopened on May 21 with the China premiere of West End musical "SIX." The show, part of its "See You in Shanghai" residency series, will run for eight weeks.

The 80-minute performance reimagines the six wives of Henry VIII as pop queens, turning royal history into a bold, empowering concert. Songs like "Ex-Wives" and "Don't Lose Ur Head" sparked cheers and singalongs from a young, energetic crowd waving glow sticks – filling the venue with a sea of purple. Since debuting in the United Kingdom in 2017, "SIX" has won 35 international theater awards, and has been seen by over 1.5 million people worldwide.

Ti Gong

Traditional theater up-close From May 8-21, the final round of the 10th Plum Performance Award, China's highest honor in the performing arts, took place in Shanghai. To help more people experience the charm of the award up close, a special pop-up exhibition and runway-style performance was held at Zhangyuan Garden.

At the event, this year's contenders, including Zhu Jiejing, Lan Tian and Bao Chenre, joined past winners in dazzling traditional opera costumes and modern dress. They appeared one by one on a second-floor balcony before making their way down to the main performance area, where they struck poses and interacted with the crowd. The event also featured live performances of Peking, Kunqu and Huju operas, giving audiences an immersive taste of classic Chinese theater.

Ti Gong

Youth festival The first Jing'an Youth Style Festival recently kicked off at Shanghai Suhewan MixC World, celebrating youthful energy with four themed zones. The "Youth Y Market" featured 20 booths offering crafts, local brands, anime and pet products. The "Youth Launch Pad" hosted interactive activities like AI avatars and open-mic sessions for sharing ideas. The "Youth Recharge Station" offered hands-on wellness and tea culture classes, while the "Youth Livestream Studio," in partnership with Kuaishou, promoted local products through livestreaming, engaging young consumers.



Ti Gong

Xikang Road No. 3 Primary School This month, Xikang Road No. 3 Primary School marked its 100th anniversary with students, teachers and alumni gathering to celebrate.

Principal Xia Wei emphasized the school's motto: "Stay healthy and happy every day, and make a little progress each day." Fifth grader Cao Qianyu's mother praised the school's martial arts club for boosting her daughter's confidence and energy. Student Liu Yueling highlighted the hands-on "Knowing Hundreds of Herbs" course, featuring the school's herbal garden and visits to local pharmacies and museums. Looking ahead, Principal Xia plans to introduce diverse programs such as an urban labor education base to build a unique school brand and promote high-quality development.

Ti Gong

Walk along Suzhou Creek Over 30 residents joined a city walk along Suzhou Creek on May 18, the International Museum Day, to explore Shanghai's historic sites. Starting at the Shanghai Sihang Warehouse Battle Memorial, the group passed landmarks like the Xizang Road Bridge and the Embankment Building, learning about the city's revolutionary history.

The Sihang Warehouse, site of a fierce 1937 battle led by Lieutenant Colonel Xie Jinyuan, still bears bullet scars. Xie's granddaughter, Xie Jun, joined the walk, sharing personal stories. Expert guides Ma Youjiong and Zhu Yining led the event.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Dinosaur exhibition The "China's Dinosaur World" exhibition will open to the public on May 31 at the Shanghai Natural History Museum in Jing'an District, showcasing 118 specimens and models from across the country in the first national gathering of its kind.

Organized in collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP), the exhibition draws from 12 leading museums and research institutions, marking a milestone in Chinese paleontological research. China leads the world in dinosaur discoveries, with more than 350 identified species. Many of the fossils on display will be shown publicly for the first time, and around 80 are classified as top-level nationally protected specimens.

Ti Gong