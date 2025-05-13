The enduring legacy of Nanxiang xiaolong

Jiading District's Nanxiang xiaolong steamed buns has a history spanning over a century and continues to enjoy immense popularity.



The clear wrapper offers a faint glimpse of the savory broth within. "One bite to open the wrapper, the second to drink the soup, and the third to finish it all," as the delightful soup and rich pork filling tantalize the taste buds of diners.

Numerous restaurants serve Nanxiang xiaolong, a traditional delicacy from Shanghai. Around 30 xiaolong restaurants in Nanxiang Town sell nearly 24 million xiaolong buns each year, with annual sales reaching nearly 36 million yuan (US$4.99 million).

In 2015, the town launched the Nanxiang Dumpling Culture Experience Center, featuring a DIY area that attracts nearly 70,000 visitors annually.

Nanxiang xiaolong making methods have evolved over the years. Malantou (Indian Kalimeris herb)-flavored buns taste like spring, while lotus root-stuffed buns with spinach, dragon fruit and lotus root juice help to cool off in the summer.

Black truffle and pork buns with squid ink wrappers are trendy and appealing to kids and teens.

Fancy variations hide tight industry norms. The nine-step process includes dough kneading, rolling, filling and steaming.

Except for dough kneading, all steps are handmade. Every xiaolong must have a 1.5-millimeter wrapper, 8 grams of weight, 16 grams of filling, and 18 pleats. Ingredient freshness, precise ratios and nuanced heat control are hallmarks of workmanship.

Li Jiangang, the sixth-generation inheritor of Nanxiang xiaolong, believes that there are more ways to set standards than just relying on traditional talents, which he considers essential for safeguarding the brand.

Nanxiang xiaolong making was included on the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2014. Li then founded his studio to train skilled apprentices and chefs.

Chen Haiyun is the seventh-generation inheritor of Nanxiang xiaolong under Li. She learned to make buns from her mother at a young age.

"I've known Master Li since I was a child, so choosing this career was natural," Chen explained. After graduation, she worked at the Guyi Garden Restaurant for over two decades, leading her team to develop 10 xiaolong varieties to meet diverse tastes.

"Enter a room with four walls, and think of nothing but making xiaolong," Chen said as she described her job. "In fact, many young people can't endure the repetitive work."

Chen was crowned a Shanghai Model Worker this year. She attributed her success more to perseverance than innovation.

Since Li retired, Chen has shouldered the responsibility of the "seventh generation of inheritors" at the restaurant, where cultivating the eighth and ninth generations is a top priority.