Interactive installation lights up Nanxiang

A new cycling interactive installation in Jiading's Nanxiang Ancient Town – illuminating its iconic twin pagodas – recently launched. Combining sports, technology and culture, it offers visitors a unique experience of "visiting the town by day and enjoying lights at night."



The installation uses dynamic bicycles to connect five local cultural symbols, including Nanxiang's twin pagodas, Nanxiang soup dumplings and Ne Zha, a mythical figure in Chinese culture.

Through modern light-shadow technology, it transforms traditional culture into a tangible and experiential form, achieving cross-dimensional communication between tradition and modernity.



