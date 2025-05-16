Interactive installation lights up Nanxiang
A new cycling interactive installation in Jiading's Nanxiang Ancient Town – illuminating its iconic twin pagodas – recently launched. Combining sports, technology and culture, it offers visitors a unique experience of "visiting the town by day and enjoying lights at night."
The installation uses dynamic bicycles to connect five local cultural symbols, including Nanxiang's twin pagodas, Nanxiang soup dumplings and Ne Zha, a mythical figure in Chinese culture.
Through modern light-shadow technology, it transforms traditional culture into a tangible and experiential form, achieving cross-dimensional communication between tradition and modernity.
At night, visitors scan the QR code on the bicycle screen via WeChat to unlock it.
Then, pedaling the bicycle lights up elements like the twin pagodas' eaves, the silhouette of Nanxiang soup dumplings and Ne Zha's signature Red Armillary Sash.
By incorporating popular IP which appeals to young people, the installation integrates the ancient town's culture into a gaming scene and attracts visitor participation.
"I love sports. Combining sports with guochao (China-chic) culture is really interesting. I can feel the charm of the ancient town while 'cycling.' It's awesome," said a visitor surnamed Zhang.
Equipment operation time:
Summer: 6-10pm
Winter: 5-10pm
Warm reminder: The evening is the best time to play with the light and shadow, and wearing sports shoes will make the experience more enjoyable.