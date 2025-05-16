Remote-driving digital racing theme park begins trial run

HURA PARK, a remote-driving digital racing theme park, started trial operation recently in Jiading District's Anting Town.



As an entertainment center blending eSports tech with real-world racing, it introduces an innovative "remote driving plus real-scene racing" model, injecting new tech-infused entertainment experience into the Yangtze River Delta region.

Upon entering HURA PARK's main arena – a comprehensive entertainment and social hub – visitors get a full view of the track.

Integrating technology, entertainment, sightseeing and socializing, it boasts a holographic projection sandbox, a real-time data visualization system and a smart environmental control system that allows audiences to feel the track's vibration during races.

During the recent May Day holiday, the park's intelligent cockpit experience area became the top attraction. "Using smart cockpits and remote-control tech, you can operate real-track race cars in a simulated cockpit, enjoying the thrill of racing. The steering feel is incredibly authentic," said a resident surnamed Wang.

Spanning 10,000 square meters, HURA PARK has four core areas offering an all-round racing experience.