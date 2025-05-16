Remote-driving digital racing theme park begins trial run
HURA PARK, a remote-driving digital racing theme park, started trial operation recently in Jiading District's Anting Town.
As an entertainment center blending eSports tech with real-world racing, it introduces an innovative "remote driving plus real-scene racing" model, injecting new tech-infused entertainment experience into the Yangtze River Delta region.
Upon entering HURA PARK's main arena – a comprehensive entertainment and social hub – visitors get a full view of the track.
Integrating technology, entertainment, sightseeing and socializing, it boasts a holographic projection sandbox, a real-time data visualization system and a smart environmental control system that allows audiences to feel the track's vibration during races.
During the recent May Day holiday, the park's intelligent cockpit experience area became the top attraction. "Using smart cockpits and remote-control tech, you can operate real-track race cars in a simulated cockpit, enjoying the thrill of racing. The steering feel is incredibly authentic," said a resident surnamed Wang.
Spanning 10,000 square meters, HURA PARK has four core areas offering an all-round racing experience.
Tech-driven track hub
The professional-level track, with a modular design, allows quick switching of the 15-kilometer composite track's terrain. The eSports interactive area has full-motion simulators for multiplayer online competitions.
The tech showcase center displays the development of self-driving technology via interactive devices, while the themed dining area incorporates racing elements into the food experience.
The park's core competitiveness lies in its self-developed HURA remote-driving system. In smart cockpits, users control 1:8-scale electric race cars on the track in real-time via 5G and a local dedicated network, with system latency under 8 milliseconds.
The HAPTIC-X haptic feedback tech combined with force-feedback devices accurately reproduces driving sensations like road bumps and tire slips. The 600-meter track, with professional SBS asphalt and intelligent lighting and digital-marking systems, ensures grip in various weather conditions and enables augmented reality-assisted scene switching between virtual and real.
As a key part of the park, the karting field offers a professional-level track experience. The international-standard track, with a modular design, can adjust layouts flexibly.
It's equipped with French branded electric karts, known for reliability, accelerating from 0 to 80 km/h in just 4 seconds.