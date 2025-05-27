SKF Auto to site Asia Pacific HQ in Jiading

The Asia Pacific headquarters of SKF Auto will be sited in Jiading District following a signing ceremony in April.

The project will provide better products and services, boosting the upgrading of Jiading's auto industry, according to the district government.

It is expected SKF will deepen cooperation with Jiading in the research and development of auto industry, market services, and green and low-carbon development, attracting more cutting-edge sectors and innovation projects and accelerating the construction of an industrial cluster with SKF as the core driving force.

At the same time, Jiading would offer top-notch services and business environment for the development of the company, officials said.