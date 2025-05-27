Scholar's residence brought back to life

A project to protect and restore the former home of Wang Jingming was launched in 2022 under the watchful eye of Huang Zhenwei, an expert in traditional construction techniques.

A centuries-old residence in Jiading District, once home to top Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) scholar Wang Jingming, has been meticulously restored after decades in disrepair, revitalizing a cultural landmark.

A winding cobblestone path seemed to be endless. Bamboo racks used to dry clothes span Renmin Street and the aroma of home-cooked meals waft from the mottled wooden doors. Little did people know that one of those doors concealed the historical charm of Jiading's first zhuangyuan, or scholars who ranked first in the highest imperial exam in ancient times. Among the three top imperial examinees from Jiading, Wang was the most deserving "imperial student." A year after his father, Wang Qi, passed the Jinshi scholars (imperial scholars) exam, 46-year-old Wang Jingming became the top imperial examinee.

Weathering vicissitudes Historical records indicate that Wang's residence (the Top Imperial Examinee's Mansion), built in 1719, was backed by Qingjing Pond to the north, adjacent to an unnamed small river to the east, and surrounded by water on three sides.

It is a magnificent residence with a complete Jiangnan residential structure. The main hall's four courtyard columns were made of nanmu, a type of wood that is frequently used for boat building, architectural woodworking and wood art, hence its name "Nanmu Hall." It also featured dougong, a bracketing system used in ancient Chinese architecture, as well as carved windows. In 1899, the property was leased as a school. Over nearly half a century, more than 200 households moved in and out of this once spacious and well-ventilated mansion, which was gradually partitioned into cramped and crowded units. Brightness turned to dimness, comfort to oppression. Few tenants were aware that this place was the residence of Jiading's first top imperial examinee. Due to long-term neglect, especially after reform and opening up, driven by the nationwide business boom, the side along Meiyuan Road was extensively altered to open shops. Within the courtyard, arbitrary construction and rentals led to a state of utter disorder, severely damaging both the appearance and structure of the building. Some tenants even set up coal stoves inside the hall to prepare takeout boxed meals, posing significant safety hazards. In 2000, Wang's residence was designated a cultural heritage protected building. Around 2010, nearly 30 households were relocated. After the relocation, the property remained vacant and sealed for years, with the building deteriorating rapidly – walls collapsed, roofs caved in, wooden structures rotted, and the entire structure became dangerous. Many experts, scholars, political advisors and citizens, concerned about local cultural history, called for restoration to its original appearance.