Overpass work starts for G15 Shenhai Highway

Feature / District

  11:36 UTC+8, 2025-05-27       0
Construction of the Jinchang W. Rd Overpass connecting the G15 Shenhai Highway in Jiading has started, as part of the expansion project of the highway's Jiajin section.
The construction site

Construction of the Jinchang Road W. Overpass connecting the G15 Shenhai Highway has started, as part of the expansion project of the highway's Jiajin section, with the interchange located south of the overpass.

Work has started on both sides of the expressway. Workers are busy building the embankment retaining wall at the Jinchang Road W. ramp entrance.

The piers of the newly-built river bridge, Laoqianjiang Bridge, have been completed.​ The interchange is in the shape of a single trumpet and forms a T-junction with Jinchang Road W.

So far, 75 percent of the substructure of the bridge and 66 percent of the road soft ground treatment have been completed.

The Jiading District Transport Commission said that as an upgrade of transport infrastructure, the completion of the interchange will realize the connection between Jinchang Road W. and the G15 Shenhai Highway in all directions, which can effectively divert freight traffic through the Jiading urban area and traffic flow entering and leaving the Shenhai Highway via the Cao'an Highway and Bao'an Highway interchanges.

It is of great importance for further improving the structure of Jiading's expressway network and strengthening the interconnection between Jiading and downtown Shanghai and neighboring cities, officials said.

The traffic network

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai
