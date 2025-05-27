﻿
Feature / District

Intelligent computing cluster deal on medical apps

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:29 UTC+8, 2025-05-27
Data centers, as core infrastructure, are crucial for industrial digital transformation and, in recent years, Jiading District has actively promoted the "Digital Jiading" strategy.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:29 UTC+8, 2025-05-27       0

Wangsu Science and Technology, a leading information infrastructure platform service provider, and Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare recently signed a cooperation agreement to build an intelligent computing cluster for AI-driven medical applications.

The initiative, leveraging the advantages of Wangsu's Shanghai Jiading Cloud Computing Data Industrial Park, will support United Imaging Healthcare's digital transformation across research and development, supply chain, marketing and services.

It will also boost technological innovation, enhance productivity, and accelerate the domestic substitution of medical devices.

Six large-scale computing power centers have been built in Jiading with over 20,000 installed cabinets, while another four are under construction.

"Next, the district will enhance computing power effectiveness through facility construction, resource sharing and ecosystem building, which will empower key industries within the district via its computing power coordination framework," said Xu Jie, deputy director of Jiading District Data Bureau.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
