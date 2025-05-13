﻿
Feature / District

Yuanxiang Lake, coffee lovers' hidden paradise

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:41 UTC+8, 2025-05-27
The captivating Yuanxiang Lake in Jiading District is a real delight for coffee lovers for its many cafes as well as its natural ambiance.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:41 UTC+8, 2025-05-27

The Yuanxiang Lake winds through like a ribbon, offering a distinctive waterscape and a captivating natural ambiance. Being surrounded by aromatic coffee and taking on a coffee walk along the lake is a real delight. Here is a coffee guide just designed for those who pursue a natural ambiance while sipping a cup of coffee.

Yuanxiang Lake, coffee lovers' hidden paradise

Jiangnan Bookstore • Eye of Liucheng

Yuanxiang Lake, coffee lovers' hidden paradise

A cup of refreshing coffee at Jiangnan Bookstore • Eye of Liucheng

Jiangnan Bookstore • Eye of Liucheng

It is a popular hotspot along the lake, offering stunning views of Jiading New City. Liucheng is another name for Jiading. The bookstore showcases creative local artworks, such as Xuhang straw weaving, and features books on the culture and history of Jiading and the broader Jiangnan region, promoting the area's distinctive heritage.

With two floors and a waterside platform, covering an area of 1,900 square meters, it is like a shining pearl in the city's cultural vein, guiding people into the ocean of knowledge and experiencing the charm of Jiangnan (regions to the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) and profound wisdom flowing through the words.

Yuanxiang Lake, coffee lovers' hidden paradise

An enchanting view

Rows of bookshelves and huge floor-to-ceiling windows exude a unique style. The stepped, staggered design enhances the spatial layout of the bookstore, integrating people, books and lake views into a distinctive cultural reading environment.

The bookstore features both indoor reading areas and outdoor terraces, offering coffee, cakes and light meals. It can meet the needs of coffee tasting, lake viewing and quiet reading at the same time.

Yuanxiang Lake, coffee lovers' hidden paradise

Drinks served

If you go

Opening hours: Daily, 10am-9pm

Address: Bldg 3, 2755 Huyi Highway

Yuanxiang Lake, coffee lovers' hidden paradise

HEY STONE

Yuanxiang Lake, coffee lovers' hidden paradise

A lake view

HEY STONE


Another great spot for coffee by Yuanxiang Lake is this restaurant, which is currently in trial operation. The restaurant is connected to a bookstore, and its vibrant red color lights up the lakeside atmosphere.

It's not only a paradise for meat lovers but also a unique space blending the aroma of coffee and charcoal. Between the fragrance of books and the lake view, both taste and spirit can be satisfied.

In the gentle afternoon, holding a cup of freshly ground coffee, sit in the leisure area by the floor-to-ceiling windows or the lakeside viewing seats, and enjoy a laid-back lifestyle and a resort-like cozy atmosphere.

Yuanxiang Lake, coffee lovers' hidden paradise

Desserts on offer at Hey Stone

Yuanxiang Lake, coffee lovers' hidden paradise

A floral scenery

If you go

Opening hours: 10am-8pm (Monday-Friday), 9am-8pm (Saturday-Sunday)

Address: Bldg 6, 2755 Huyi Highway

Yuanxiang Lake, coffee lovers' hidden paradise

Jinfu Branch of One Step Garden

One Step Garden Cafe (Jinfu store)

Through the winding stone path of the riverside Xiyunlou pedestrian mall and across a stone bridge, you'll find the cafe hidden in this urban paradise. The Chinese-style courtyard with gray tiles and white walls stands quietly.

The eaves and carved wooden doors point to the subtlety of oriental aesthetics. Opening the ancient door, you'll be greeted by the aroma of coffee and flowers.

Here, every detail reveals the pursuit of ultimate beauty in life, and each cup of coffee is a carefully orchestrated symphony of taste.


Yuanxiang Lake, coffee lovers' hidden paradise

Dessert anyone?

If you go

Opening hours: Daily, 10am-9pm

Address: 56, Lane 1771, Yumin Rd S.

Yuanxiang Lake, coffee lovers' hidden paradise

Tasty offers at Blanc Coffee

Blanc Coffee

Blanc Coffee, located in a corner of Xiyunlou, is founded on pure white and wood colors, combining modern minimalism and elegance to create a quiet and exquisite coffee aesthetic space.

Opening the glass door, you will be greeted with the rich aroma of coffee. The sharp design lines and warm wooden decorations complement each other, creating a comfortable and upscale atmosphere.

The large floor-to-ceiling windows gently bring in natural light, and outside the window is the unique street view of Xiyunlou. The passers-by, whether rushing or ambling, form a subtle resonance with the leisurely coffee drinkers inside.

Blanc Coffee is not only a presentation of a cup of coffee but also an interpretation of a lifestyle. "Coffee is always a good idea." Here, every sip allows people to feel the craftsman spirit of the roasters.


Yuanxiang Lake, coffee lovers' hidden paradise

A glimpse into the cafe

Yuanxiang Lake, coffee lovers' hidden paradise

Coffee as served at Blanc Coffee

If you go

Opening hours: Daily, 9am-5pm

Address: Room 102-2, Bldg 8, Xiyunlou, 288 Hongde Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
