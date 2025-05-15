Discovering architectural pearls of 12-piece Yuanxiang Cultural Loop

The Yuanxiang Cultural Loop has been unveiled in the central activity zone of Jiading New City.



It integrates the old and the new, tradition and fashion, and creates new space for residents to relax, exercise, read, visit exhibitions and engage in artistic exchanges.

In 2023, Jiading launched the plan to build the "2+10" cultural space of the Yuanxiang Cultural Loop, aiming to create a landmark cultural demonstration project that highlights Jiading's scenery, local charm and a sense of the future.

The "2" refers to the Shanghai Poly Grand Theater and the Jiading Library (Cultural Center), while the "10" refers to 10 architectural pieces around Yuanxiang Lake, linked together like pearls on a string.

Currently, seven of the 10 architectural projects have opened to the public, including the Jiangnan Bookstore and the Johnson Fitness and Cultural Center.

Construction of the remaining three is expected to be completed by the year's end.

After years of development, the zone has already grown into a central area that integrates various functions such as scientific and technological innovation and research, office and retail, residential living and public services.

Here, we introduce three of the architectural pieces to you.