Feature / District

German conductor delivers master class for girl students' string orchestra

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:00 UTC+8, 2025-06-09       0
A unique music exchange event in Changning District delivers an awe-inspiring art experience to dozens of students from Shanghai No. 3 Girls' High School.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:00 UTC+8, 2025-06-09       0
German conductor delivers master class for girl students' string orchestra
Ti Gong

Renowned German conductor Lior Shambadal delivers a master class to the string orchestra of Shanghai No. 3 Girls' High School.

A unique music exchange event was held in Changning District on Friday, delivering an awe-inspiring art experience to dozens of students from Shanghai No. 3 Girls' High School.

Renowned German conductor Lior Shambadal delivered a master class to the string orchestra of the school.

German conductor delivers master class for girl students' string orchestra
Ti Gong

German conductor Lior Shambadal at the event

Students of the award-winning orchestra opened the event with two music pieces, conveying their love and pursuit of music to audiences.

During the guidance, Shambadal shared professional playing techniques and stage experience, helping the orchestra reinterpret the music pieces.

"I am really amazed with what China in general is investing in music and culture," said Shambadal.

German conductor delivers master class for girl students' string orchestra
Ti Gong

Students during the rehearsal.

"These students are doing very well and I am so impressed," he added.

Wang Weiqiao, a student of the school, has been practising string music for four years.

"The class offered a totally different experience from our rehearsals," she said.

"Detail was highlighted and we benefited a lot from the class," Wang noted. "It was a memorable experience."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai
Changning
