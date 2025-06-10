German conductor delivers master class for girl students' string orchestra

A unique music exchange event in Changning District delivers an awe-inspiring art experience to dozens of students from Shanghai No. 3 Girls' High School.

Ti Gong

A unique music exchange event was held in Changning District on Friday, delivering an awe-inspiring art experience to dozens of students from Shanghai No. 3 Girls' High School. Renowned German conductor Lior Shambadal delivered a master class to the string orchestra of the school.

Ti Gong

Students of the award-winning orchestra opened the event with two music pieces, conveying their love and pursuit of music to audiences. During the guidance, Shambadal shared professional playing techniques and stage experience, helping the orchestra reinterpret the music pieces. "I am really amazed with what China in general is investing in music and culture," said Shambadal.

Ti Gong