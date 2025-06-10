Jiading tops in Shanghai with 32 'smart manufacturing space' projects

Jiading is speeding up the construction of a batch of high-level sci-tech innovation and smart manufacturing carriers, promoting the deep integration of technological and industrial innovation with "smart manufacturing spaces," according to the district's economic commission.

Based on the results of the first three rounds of "smart manufacturing space" evaluation, Jiading has so far had 32 ventures recognized as high-quality projects, ranking among the top in Shanghai.

The projects, including Shanghai Xinggu International Health Industry Park in Malu Town, the Valeo New Driving Assistance System R&D and Production Base Project in Waigang Town, the Zhengfeng Valve Group Heating Energy-Saving Technology R&D and Production Base Project in Anting Town, and the Fangzhide New Materials R&D and Production Base Project for Special Optical and Electrical Cables in Huating Town, receive a total reward fund of 150 million yuan (US$20.88 million).

In September 2023, Shanghai released several measures on turning industrial buildings into smart manufacturing spaces.

In order to adapt to the new forms of modern industries, high-end, intelligent and green development should be made a priority, and industrial buildings for enterprises should be developed with an orientation toward light production, low noise and environmental protection, according to the blueprint.

Jiading is continuously expanding the coverage and awareness of the policy, taking the construction demand of enterprises as the priority, and supporting, guiding and coordinating with enterprises to further enhance the function of their buildings.

The district has strongly supported enterprises in efficiently utilizing land resources and fully implementing the plot ratio.

Not only has it provided "escort" services in project approval, admission and other processes, but has also actively guided enterprises to carry out technological transformation and industrial upgrading to optimize the industrial structure.

It has supported the development of emerging industries with high added value, low energy consumption and low pollution.

One of the 32 projects is Haoyuan Smart Manufacturing Industrial Park. With a total investment of 400 million yuan, it covers a building area of 82,810 square meters, consisting of one comprehensive building and five factory buildings. It provides customized standard factories for enterprises in the fields of intelligent connected vehicles (ICVs), sensors and Internet of Things (IoT), medical devices and new online economy.

The industrial park is located at 155 Beihe Highway, Jiading Industrial Zone. Although it has not yet opened, online recruitment work has been launched in advance. The park is close to two large enterprises, Hesai and United Imaging.

From the perspective of Wang Jiajia, vice general manager of Haoyuan property, a place needs to introduce excellent enterprises and provide high-quality space and services to retain more outstanding enterprises.

"There are many leading enterprises in the Jiading Industrial Zone, and we should efficiently seize the spillover effects of these enterprises," said Wang.

To this end, the park has focused on factory design since the beginning of its construction, providing tailor-made standard factories for enterprises in the fields of ICVs, sensors and IoT, medical devices and new online economy.

Drawing on domestic industrial highrise design experience, the park has fully considered space intensification and sustainability. The bottom floor height of the factories is a maximum 9.5 meters, with a single floor area of 4,000 square meters, which can meet the production needs of large equipment.

In addition, the park is equipped with canteen, business negotiation area, office area, supermarket and other facilities to maximize the coverage of the surrounding areas.

"In terms of recruitment, we mainly focus on upstream and downstream enterprises complementary to the integrated circuit, medical device and automotive semiconductor industries to boost the construction of key industrial clusters in the Jiading Industrial Zone," Wang said.

Construction of the park was completed at the end of May and it will commence operation in the second half of the year. "Currently, five enterprises have expressed their intention to move in. We hope this place will become a 'fertile land' for technological innovation, where more outstanding companies can thrive," Wang said.