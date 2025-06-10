﻿
Feature / District

Shenjigang Park celebrates greenbelt milestone

Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:40 UTC+8, 2025-06-10
This year is the 30th anniversary of the completion of Shanghai's super greenbelt ring and visitors to the park were treated to a unique pop-up staged around the old ginkgo trees.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:40 UTC+8, 2025-06-10       0
Shenjigang Park celebrates greenbelt milestone
Ti Gong

An artist's rendition of Shenjigang Park, one of the three parks built between 2021-25 in Jiading on Shanghai's super greenbelt ring

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the completion of Shanghai's super greenbelt ring. It has become a vital destination for people to relax, have fun and experience nature.

On May 20, Shanqiao Park in Jiading District took the relay for the first Shanghai Greenbelt Ring Park Lifestyle Season. Under the theme "Coexistence and Sharing," people were invited to join this green appointment.

Visitors to the park were treated to a unique pop-up called "Walking Chairs" staged around the old ginkgo trees. Fifty-five artistic chairs showcasing the beauty of the city's parks on the ring were set up on the lawn, creating a dynamic ecological picture.

Visitors sat and admired the scene, feeling the city's rhythm within the green belt.

"I was drawn to these chairs as soon as I entered the park. The combination of park scenery, green belt wildlife and art installations is so creative," said visitor Wang Meifang.

Nearby, Shanqiao Market opened. Traditional crafts such as lacquer fan painting and Shanghai-style purple clay art were showcased, creating a rich cultural atmosphere.

"I strolled around, just like in a traditional market. I even got a potted plant, which was great," said Wang Li. She was just going for a walk in the park but found a lively event. "I like growing flowers, and today I learned a lot about plant care. I'm really satisfied."

The Jiading section of the Outer Ring greenway is about 4.2 kilometers long. Covering 110.03 hectares, it was started in 2020 and has been completed. Stretching 12 kilometers from Shenjigang in the south to the Shanghai-Nanjing Railway in the north, the Jiading green belt has developed from nothing to a diverse forest oasis.

Between 2021-25, Jiading promoted the construction of three parks on the ring, namely Suide Park, Dieyu Garden and Shenjigang Park, which meet citizens' different leisure needs.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
