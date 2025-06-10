New Energy Export Valley to focus on global layout of NEV industry chain

The New Energy Export Valley in the core area of the Jiading National Base for Foreign Trade Transformation and Upgrade (Automobiles and Parts) went into operation recently, marking a milestone for the base.

The valley will focus on the global layout of the new energy vehicle industry chain and provide all-round support for enterprises, from technical certification to overseas market expansion.

Ningbo Lvman Shenzhou New Energy Technology Co Ltd is one of the first batch of enterprises to move into the base. It has a core technological advantage in battery testing, repair and remanufacturing. It aims to be a top player in the new energy vehicle battery field. Its core technology has been granted permanent authorization by FEV Group, a top German automotive engineering technology service provider, and a long-term technical cooperation mechanism has been established.

In addition, the "valley" has attracted two other enterprises, HanzoMotors from Libya and Shanghai Luhai Supply Chain Technology Co. HanzoMotors plans to set up a R&D center in Jiading to develop customized vehicle solutions for the African market.

As a bridge connecting Jiading with the global new energy industry chain, the "valley" adopts a "4+1" functional layout. It integrates four major functions, trade services, investment promotion, business connection and investment incubation.

More enterprises will move into the "valley" in the second half of this year, and it is expected to accommodate over 30 enterprises by the end of 2025, according to Wang Taiying, industrial advisor of the base and head of the "valley".

The base regards expanding overseas industrial park cooperation as a key measure. So far, it has established strategic cooperation with some 10 key overseas industrial parks worldwide, forming a "three-region" linkage layout focusing on the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia. It covers key "Belt and Road" markets and provides diversified overseas landing solutions for enterprises.

As a platform integrating international trade, industrial investment and financial services, the base has cultivated international benchmark enterprises, including NIO, Luxshare and Horizon Robotics.