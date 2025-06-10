Kite Culture Festival takes to the skies in Xuhang Town

With kites of various shapes and sizes flying high in the sky, the 2025 Jiading District Kite Culture Festival kicked off at the Ai Pu Aromatic Plant Garden in Xuhang Town recently.

About 20 international students from Shanghai University and foreign teacher families from Shanghai Normal University TIANHUA College came together and experienced Jiading's unique charm by visiting kite culture exhibitions and making and flying kites.

"From the wooden kites of the late Spring and Autumn Period in the Eastern Zhou Dynasty (770-476 BC), to the paper kites during the hey days of the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907), and today's diverse kites, they've had many names and evolved in form over history," introduced Liu Tongsheng, a representative inheritor of Xuhang kite intangible cultural heritage.

Guided by Liu, participants appreciated traditional Chinese kite styles up close and explored their historical development.

Many captured photos of these exquisite kite works with their phones.

They painted on half-finished kites with traditional Chinese auspicious patterns, expressing their creativity.

Some chose traditional Chinese elements like blue and white porcelain, tai chi, or bamboo forests, while others blended the cultural patterns of their countries on the kites, resulting in unique creations symbolizing China-foreign cultural exchange.

As kites were flown high in the sky, the event reached a climax.

Emilia, a Russian student at Shanghai University, used green as the base of her painting. Inspired by the blossoming peach blossoms on her kite, she painted a birch forest typical in her country on the other half, representing the fusion of two natural beauties. "When flying the kite, I'll see this beautiful cross-border harmony," said Emilia.

Conti Alessandro, an Italian newcomer to kite flying, quickly mastered the skill. After persistent attempts and angle adjustments, his kite soared gracefully, drawing cheers and applause. "Wait for a gust at the start, then keep pulling the string to make it fly higher," he shared tips.

Under the same skies, kites became a bond of friendship. The cultural journey not only revived Jiading Xuhang kite-flying intangible cultural heritage in modern times but also built a bridge for cultural exchange.

Cultural exchange and integration continued amidst laughter, showcasing Jiading's unique charm of openness, inclusiveness and diversity to the world.