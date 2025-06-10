First Sino-German cultural exchange month kicks off

The first Sino-German Cultural Exchange Month has been launched at Tongji University's Jiading campus.

Upgraded from the German Cultural Festival, about 10 activities will be held during the month, including the German Cultural Festival, the German Culture Carnival, "Studying in Germany" workshops, and face-to-face sessions with German corporate representatives.

Students from affiliated middle and primary schools with a German language background will join in. This will allow young students to participate with an open and inclusive attitude and learn about Germany's rigorous academic spirit.

Meanwhile, two practice bases unveiled at Tongji: one for German-language university history interpretation and the other for the "China-Germany Garden."