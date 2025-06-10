﻿
Feature / District

First Sino-German cultural exchange month kicks off

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:37 UTC+8, 2025-06-10       0
The German-Language University History Interpretation Practice Base and the "China-Germany Garden" Practice Base of Tongji University were unveiled recently.
First Sino-German cultural exchange month kicks off
Xi Rou / SHINE

The "China-Germany Garden" is unveiled at Tongji University's campus in suburban Jiading District, a highlight of the ongoing Sino-German Cultural Exchange Month at the school.

The first Sino-German Cultural Exchange Month has been launched at Tongji University's Jiading campus.

Upgraded from the German Cultural Festival, about 10 activities will be held during the month, including the German Cultural Festival, the German Culture Carnival, "Studying in Germany" workshops, and face-to-face sessions with German corporate representatives.

Students from affiliated middle and primary schools with a German language background will join in. This will allow young students to participate with an open and inclusive attitude and learn about Germany's rigorous academic spirit.

Meanwhile, two practice bases unveiled at Tongji: one for German-language university history interpretation and the other for the "China-Germany Garden."

Immersive language practice

As the university nears its 118th anniversary, the establishment of the base for German-language university history interpretation offers students immersive language practice to enhance their German expression and intercultural communication skills.

After professional training and rigorous assessment, the first batch of "German interpreters of university history" were appointed.

This team of outstanding students will use fluent German to introduce Tongji's culture to foreign guests.

Liu Mingliang, a member of the interpretation team, said: "my interest in history and German language skills inspired me to tell Tongji's story in German and convey China's voice to the world."

The "China-Germany Garden" is another key education project. Built on the lawn in front of the Jiading Branch of the University History Museum, the garden incorporates seasonal flowers and fruit trees planted by faculty and students.

Since its founding in 1907, Tongji, as a key bridge for China-Germany exchanges, has been dedicated to promoting cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
