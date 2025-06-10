﻿
Feature / District

Anting medical industry park's third phase to begin operation

Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:37 UTC+8, 2025-06-10
The third phase of Shanghai Anting International Medical Industry Park is expected to go into operation this year.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:37 UTC+8, 2025-06-10       0

The third phase of Shanghai Anting International Medical Industry Park is expected to go into operation this year.

The park along Bao'an Highway in Jiading District recently completed and obtained the property certificate. Upon activation, the park's three phases will enter a new operational stage, offering a more specialized and scaled industrial service platform for Jiading's medical innovation resources and reinforcing the suburban district's competitive edge in industrial clustering in the biomedical field.

With a total investment of 200 million yuan (US$27.78 million), the third phase spans 13.5 mu (about 0.9 hectares), with a floor area of 25,000 square meters. Currently open for tenancy, it will focus on introducing headquarters projects in specific biopharmaceutical fields.

The operational two phases have already attracted high-quality projects like Juncell Therapeutics and Fosun Aitrox.

The three phases combined provide nearly 90,000 square meters of production and office space.

Magnet for enterprises

To date, the park is home to four national-level "Little Giant" firms, 24 municipal-level specialized and innovative small and medium enterprises, and 34 high-tech companies.

Last July, Anting's "Jiading District Precision Medicine Industry Cluster" was selected as one of Shanghai's special clusters for small and medium enterprises, becoming Jiading's fourth such cluster at the municipal level.

The comprehensive infrastructure is key to attracting enterprises, retaining talent, and helping businesses reduce costs and improve efficiency. Anting now has abundant commercial, transportation, educational and medical resources, as well as talent apartments.

Recently, a new centralized rental housing project near the park allocated over 2,000 units for rent. The area also plans to build a park canteen, small conference rooms, a multi-functional conference hall, underground parking lot and convenience stores and cafes.

While focusing on tenancy and infrastructure, the park is looking to enhance support for the research and development, testing, commercialization and market promotion of the region's key industries.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
     