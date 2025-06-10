Anting medical industry park's third phase to begin operation

The third phase of Shanghai Anting International Medical Industry Park is expected to go into operation this year.

The park along Bao'an Highway in Jiading District recently completed and obtained the property certificate. Upon activation, the park's three phases will enter a new operational stage, offering a more specialized and scaled industrial service platform for Jiading's medical innovation resources and reinforcing the suburban district's competitive edge in industrial clustering in the biomedical field.

With a total investment of 200 million yuan (US$27.78 million), the third phase spans 13.5 mu (about 0.9 hectares), with a floor area of 25,000 square meters. Currently open for tenancy, it will focus on introducing headquarters projects in specific biopharmaceutical fields.

The operational two phases have already attracted high-quality projects like Juncell Therapeutics and Fosun Aitrox.

The three phases combined provide nearly 90,000 square meters of production and office space.