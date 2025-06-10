Beloved former store to get a fresh upgrade

A former commercial center in the memories of many Jiading residents is set to return with a brand-new look.

In late 2022, the Jiading store of the Oriental Shopping Center, which had been in business for nearly 15 years, ceased operation. The original site will be renamed "Jia Li Xiang" and is due to open later this year.

The project is in the core of Jiading Old Town, with a total construction area of nearly 20,000 square meters, including over 15,000 square meters for commercial use.

It aims to create a "new social-living hub" that integrates life, socializing, dining, leisure and family-oriented activities.

'Social-living hub'

In terms of external landscape design, the project will merge plaza landscapes with vegetation, focusing on creating a "natural" and "human-friendly" vibe to reshape the commercial image of the old town.

Internally, it will emphasize scenario-based spaces, highlighting unique dining and social settings to enhance cultural and interactive experiences.

The construction will adopt an "unbounded concept," different from the traditional enclosed commercial model.

It will feature an unbounded terrace, staggered maze theater, micro-landscapes and multiple themed spaces to improve the customer experience.