﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / District

Beloved former store to get a fresh upgrade

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:42 UTC+8, 2025-06-10       0
Site of Jiading store of the Oriental Shopping Center to become a "new social-living hub" integrating life, socializing, dining, leisure, and family-oriented activities.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:42 UTC+8, 2025-06-10       0

A former commercial center in the memories of many Jiading residents is set to return with a brand-new look.

In late 2022, the Jiading store of the Oriental Shopping Center, which had been in business for nearly 15 years, ceased operation. The original site will be renamed "Jia Li Xiang" and is due to open later this year.

The project is in the core of Jiading Old Town, with a total construction area of nearly 20,000 square meters, including over 15,000 square meters for commercial use.

It aims to create a "new social-living hub" that integrates life, socializing, dining, leisure and family-oriented activities.

'Social-living hub'

In terms of external landscape design, the project will merge plaza landscapes with vegetation, focusing on creating a "natural" and "human-friendly" vibe to reshape the commercial image of the old town.

Internally, it will emphasize scenario-based spaces, highlighting unique dining and social settings to enhance cultural and interactive experiences.

The construction will adopt an "unbounded concept," different from the traditional enclosed commercial model.

It will feature an unbounded terrace, staggered maze theater, micro-landscapes and multiple themed spaces to improve the customer experience.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Old Town
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     