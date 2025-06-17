Events, activities galore as aerospace forum, sci-tech festival prove popular
Over 200 events have been staged across Minhang District during the 2025 Minhang Science and Technology Festival and the Aerospace Innovation Technology Communication Conference which were launched on May 24.
Among them are flagship events, tours of sci-tech venues, youth science and innovation projects, and popular science activities for the general public.
The festival and the conference are aimed to build a bridge for dialogue between industry players, academia, and research institutions, and could also serve as a guideline for Minhang's aerospace development and science and technology popularization causes, district officials noted at the launch ceremony.
A series of on-site activities and contests were held to allow young students to become familiar with aerospace science and technology.
One highlight is The National Youth Aerospace Innovation Competition Shanghai Region Selection Competition (Final) , which drew more than 400 teams and over 1,000 contestants.
Meanwhile, the Aerospace Science and Technology Communication Alliance was established to explore a new mode for popularizing aerospace-related science and technology among the public.
It seeks to gather the integrated advantages of aerospace industry players and research bodies in the region, and leverage the power of new media to build a diversified science and technology communication channel.
"Nowadays, it's essential to find a new way to communicate the science and technology content with new media format and methods," said Wu Yuren, a popular science content creator and a former Tongji University physics professor in her 70s. "So the younger generation can learn about the spirit of aerospace scientists in the new era."
Youth sports carnival kicks off in Huacao
The "SupeZet" Student Rowing Invitational and the Huacao Youth Sports Carnival kicked off on May 25.
Olympic diving champion Wu Minxia sent her congratulations over the founding of the "More Than Rowing" charity initiative through a video message.
By working with local charity organization Shanghai United Foundation, a total of around 30,000 yuan (US$4,167) in donation was raised among contestants and the general public during the opening ceremony.
The Youth Sports Carnival, spanning seven months, covers tennis, squash, cycling and baseball contests to be held at various schools and sports venues in Huacao Town.
Xinhong holds canoe, paddleboard races
More than 300 contestants took part in the 2025 Xinhong Yangtze River Delta Canoe and Paddleboard Invitational in Minhang District on May 25.
This year's event not only attracted players from the Yangtze River Delta region, such as neighboring Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces, but also included contestants from Shandong, Hubei and other provinces.
It's the third year for Xinhong to hold the invitational, which has evolved into a landmark event in the subdistrict.
This year's invitational further explored the integrated development of "culture, business, sports, tourism and exhibition" by linking with surrounding business areas and neighborhoods.
Xinhong has unique water resources with large open water space, providing a natural and high-quality venue for canoe and paddleboarding.
With water sports gaining popularity in recent years, these invitationals have helped Xinhong seek integrated development to promote culture, sports and the tourism industry.
The "Beautiful Life Reverside Carnival" was staged in parallel with the invitational with a bazaar showcasing sports apparel, equipment, intangible cultural heritage items and handicrafts for visitors to explore.
Ruijin Hospital's Minhang branch breaks ground in Grand neoBay
The ground-breaking ceremony for Ruijin Hospital's Minhang branch was held on May 18.
The new hospital will closely work with domestic companies and 90 percent of devices and equipment at the facility will be locally made.
The new branch is located at the Grand neoBay, a high-tech zone in Minhang District, to drive Shanghai's ambition of becoming a scientific innovation center with main focus on the biomedicine, artificial intelligence, high-end equipment and new sectors like digital economy, low carbon and metaverse.
Mainly serving companies and research bodies in the zone and residents of neighboring communities, the new hospital, with 500 beds, will have one out-patient and emergency center, one comprehensive service building and a clinical research building.
"Domestic equipment manufacturers will be able to move their laboratories and workshops into our hospital to do R&D along with doctors, who will actively participate in the entire process of domestic equipment development including a high-end radiation facility, surgical robots and an imaging facility," said Ruijin's president Ning Guang.