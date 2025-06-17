Events, activities galore as aerospace forum, sci-tech festival prove popular

Over 200 events have been staged across Minhang District during the 2025 Minhang Science and Technology Festival and the Aerospace Innovation Technology Communication Conference which were launched on May 24.

Among them are flagship events, tours of sci-tech venues, youth science and innovation projects, and popular science activities for the general public.

The festival and the conference are aimed to build a bridge for dialogue between industry players, academia, and research institutions, and could also serve as a guideline for Minhang's aerospace development and science and technology popularization causes, district officials noted at the launch ceremony.

A series of on-site activities and contests were held to allow young students to become familiar with aerospace science and technology.

One highlight is The National Youth Aerospace Innovation Competition Shanghai Region Selection Competition (Final) , which drew more than 400 teams and over 1,000 contestants.

Meanwhile, the Aerospace Science and Technology Communication Alliance was established to explore a new mode for popularizing aerospace-related science and technology among the public.

It seeks to gather the integrated advantages of aerospace industry players and research bodies in the region, and leverage the power of new media to build a diversified science and technology communication channel.

"Nowadays, it's essential to find a new way to communicate the science and technology content with new media format and methods," said Wu Yuren, a popular science content creator and a former Tongji University physics professor in her 70s. "So the younger generation can learn about the spirit of aerospace scientists in the new era."