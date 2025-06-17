Hongqiao coffee culture festival brews perfect blend of cooperation

Shanghai continues to play a pivotal role in China's coffee industry, not only with a booming consumption scene, but also as a significant platform that links industry players, service providers and stakeholders.

The growing trend was confirmed during recent industry forums and coffee-related events held in Minhang District, as industry players, coffee lovers and service providers gathered and exchanged their enthusiasm for the beverage.

The two-week Hongqiao International Coffee Culture Festival was held in late May with a series of forums, bazaars, and coffee competitions to enhance cultural and commercial exchanges.

An important part of the festival was the 2025 Global Coffee Industry Hongqiao Forum, which was held on May 16 at the Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trade Center.

The 2025 China Urban Coffee Development Report was unveiled at the forum. The output value of the industry reached 313.3 billion yuan (US$43.6 billion) in 2024, an 18.1 percent increase from the previous year.

Shanghai, dubbed as the coffee capital of the country, has 9,115 cafes, topping all domestic cities.

The average annual coffee consumption per person in China exceeded 20 cups, reflecting a growing national enthusiasm for the beverage.

Over a dozen guest speakers gave speeches and roundtable discussions were held around topics such as the globalization of Chinese coffee brands, and the new trends and opportunities in coffee retail consumption with first-hand in-depth industry insights.

The preliminary phase of the "Taste of China" Global Specialty Green Coffee Bean Competition also launched.