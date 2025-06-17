Pet-related events add color to leisure activities in Minhang

Pet-related events have been held in several subdistricts and towns in Minhang, adding a colorful touch to residents and pet lovers' leisure hours in the district.

A pet fashion show, pet agility competitions and a street bazaar for pet food and services were jointly hosted by Pujing Subdistrict, the Minhang Pet Service Association and Life + Shopping Mall in May.

The "Pets Joy" event at the Life+ Shopping Mall started in early May and will extend to the end of June, offering a mini urban vacation location for residents, along with a number of additional discounts for food and beverage stores at the mall.

The 2025 Minhang District Water Sports Series, a part of Shanghai Canoeing Series and the 2nd Pet Kayak Carnival, was also held in Pujing where dozens of contestants had an enjoyable moment with their pets.

It's also a part of the city's Double Five Shopping Season, blending culture, tourism, business, sports and exhibition and bringing together pet healthcare service providers as well as fashion apparel and food vendors.

The canoe session required pet owners to keep up the speed while the pet had to remain seated with their owners and stay focused and maintain their balance to the maximum extent possible.

Pujing officials said they plan to bring commercial facilities, neighborhood communities and grassroots community management authorities together to build a pet-friendly ecosystem.

Nearly 50 vendors of pet food, relevant items and services set up stalls at the riverside bazaar during the canoe contest.

At Huacao Town, pet sitters and groomers gathered for the 3rd Minhang District Pet Vocational Skill Competition in mid-May.

Zhou Shengchun, Party secretary of Huacao, said, "the competition facilitates industry exchange and skill enhancement for pet-related professionals, thereby further boosting the regional pet economy."

The competition falls into three categories, namely pet grooming, pet training and instruction, and pet healthcare service. A total of 32 professionals showcased their skills after winning the preliminary contests.

These series of contests are designed to select the best from the top and offer a career path guidance for participants, according to officials from Minhang's agriculture and rural committee.

They noted that many of the winners from the previous skill competitions have become leading experts or have set up their own businesses, while more than 70 percent of the winners have achieved salary growth.

Huacao has established a pet industry trade union to build a communication bridge for employees and practitioners, while safeguarding workers' rights and interests to further improve the industry's service quality.

It will establish skill training platforms, formulate industry service standards and promote vocational qualification certification.

In recent years, Huacao has attracted over 50 pet food, healthcare and service companies.

To offer a favorable business environment for these enterprises, the town has stepped up efforts to host project matchmaking sessions to allow better industry communication and exchange, and further enhance the popularity and influence of the local pet economy.