Feature / District

Upgraded road sections offer vibrant green space

A two-kilometer section of Jindu Road between Jiamin Highway and Humin Road is upgraded, offering a more vibrant and bigger green space for the public.
Ti Gong

A 2-kilometer section of Jindu Road between Jiamin Highway and Humin Road has been upgraded according to a latest urban renewal project.

Minhang District's latest urban renewal projects have transformed local neighborhoods and streets into vibrant new attractions for residents. From seasonal floral installations and street art graffiti to public art exhibitions, explore these captivating spaces and events to unlock delightful experiences.

Ti Gong

Flowers and graffiti walls.

Jindu Road upgrade

A 2-kilometer section of Jindu Road between Jiamin Highway and Humin Road has been upgraded according to a latest urban renewal project, and it now has a more vibrant style and offers a bigger green space for the public.

As a main road within the Xinzhuang Industrial Park, the new landscape design features the scientific and technology innovation elements of the area and seasonal plants.

At the intersection of Jindu and Zhongchun roads, new plantation has been added including ginkgo, beech, yew, North American begonia, as well as camphor trees and camellia.

The crossroad of Jindu and Chunguang roads features a metal sculpture that blends industrial style and technology elements, with futuristic lighting during the night hours.

The exterior decoration of the management committee office of the Xinzhuang Industrial Park and 11 enterprises in the zone have also been upgraded with specific floral decoration at each building.

Student photo exhibition

The 2025 College Students Art Season Photo Exhibition is currently on at Vi PARK, hosting nearly 300 photography works from students of five city colleges – Shanghai Jiao Tong University, East China Normal University, Shanghai Theatre Academy, Shanghai Dianji University and Shanghai Minhang Vocational and Technical College.

Vi PARK is the former site of the Shanghai Greater China Zhengtai Rubber Factory, and features a waterfront interface and open space that offers a platform for the integration of industry and art.

The photos are presented at the historical industrial site, fully reflecting the subtle landscape portrayals as well as the students' creative visual language.

Street seasonal look

Several streets in Minhang have been revitalized with seasonal floral installations and street art graffiti, crafting an artistic ambiance for both residents and passersby.

The rose wall on Huawang Road reminds one of the scenes depicted in "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," with unique attraction in the early summer season.

At the Xinzhuang Plum Garden, a new graffiti wall drew visitors' attention at the exit of the parking lot. Portraits of two young girls intertwined with Chinese rose flowers bring together virtual figures with real plants. They have added a touch of tenderness and romance, integrating art and natural scenery.

Ti Gong

Hydrangea at Minhang Red Garden

Red Garden hydrangeas

Hydrangeas are in full bloom in Red Garden, their gradient hues of yellow, pink, blue and purple blending as if the sky and evening sun were brushed into the petals.

If you want stunning photos that best match the atmosphere, remember to put on your outfit in lighter colors.

