Upgraded road sections offer vibrant green space

Minhang District's latest urban renewal projects have transformed local neighborhoods and streets into vibrant new attractions for residents. From seasonal floral installations and street art graffiti to public art exhibitions, explore these captivating spaces and events to unlock delightful experiences.

Jindu Road upgrade

A 2-kilometer section of Jindu Road between Jiamin Highway and Humin Road has been upgraded according to a latest urban renewal project, and it now has a more vibrant style and offers a bigger green space for the public.

As a main road within the Xinzhuang Industrial Park, the new landscape design features the scientific and technology innovation elements of the area and seasonal plants.

At the intersection of Jindu and Zhongchun roads, new plantation has been added including ginkgo, beech, yew, North American begonia, as well as camphor trees and camellia.

The crossroad of Jindu and Chunguang roads features a metal sculpture that blends industrial style and technology elements, with futuristic lighting during the night hours.

The exterior decoration of the management committee office of the Xinzhuang Industrial Park and 11 enterprises in the zone have also been upgraded with specific floral decoration at each building.