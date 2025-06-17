All the latest news from Minhang District in May

More than 3,000 faculty members and residents participated in the Grand neoBay running event on May 25 on the Minhang campus of Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Tech incubation platform A new technology incubation platform, jointly set up by Grand neoBay Sci-tech Innovation Park and KooChang Tech Group and focusing on the elderly care segment, was unveiled in Minhang on May 28. Xiaomi-invested KooChang Tech Group is a brand incubation and empowerment platform and the new incubation site is guided and supported by the Shanghai Science Commission to empower the elderly care market with latest technology advancement.

Marriage registration A total of 122 newly-wed couples completed their marriage registration in Minhang on May 10. Under the new marriage registration rule that took effect on the day, couples are allowed to register their marriage at any eligible registry office nationwide, regardless of their household registration location.

Innovators' ranking The "Innovators Under 35 China 2024" ranking by the MIT Technology Review was unveiled on May 23. Two associate professors at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Dai Guohao and Wang Yunjing, were included in the list. The "Innovators Under 35" ranking was first introduced in China in 2017. It pays close attention to the innovative power of China's emerging science and technology fields, especially artificial intelligence.

Weight management A series of initiatives will be taken to carry out weight management campaigns around Minhang's grassroots community medical centers, while weight management-related outpatient clinics will be set up at district and subdistrict-level hospitals. By the end of 2025, 14 community health centers in Minhang will open integrated outpatient clinics targeting diabetes and weight reduction, offering blood glucose monitoring and dietary guidance for diabetic patients, as well as professional advice for residents who do not need treatment programs but want to carry out weight management.

New pocket park A new pocket park, Yulan Garden, will open to the public at the end of June. Sitting on the west side of the intersection of Humin Road and Shuiqing Road, it covers nearly 3,000 square meters. The new public space will feature Yulan magnolia and other plants to promote the official city flower of Shanghai while creating an enjoyable open space for residents.

Commercial complex The Qianwan MegaCity shopping center will open at the end of the year. The interior decoration stage began in late May at the commercial complex, which covers a total floor area of 260,000 square meters. It will be the second MegaCity shopping mall in Shanghai and a shopping landmark in the Hongqiao Qianwan area. It's a part of the broader comprehensive landmark in the neighborhood integrating leisure, shopping and entertainment, cultural exchanges and international business.

ALDI store opens ALDI's Minhang Shiping Road store opened on May 24. Sitting on the ground floor of 285 Shiping Road, it covers nearly 1,000 square meters, and offers a full range of fresh fruits and vegetables, imported food, daily cleaning, beverages and other groceries.