Local, overseas firms reaffirm China confidence, unveil slew of major investments in Minhang

A number of major investments have been announced by domestic and overseas companies in Minhang District in recent months. These developments highlight multinationals' sustained confidence in China's long-term growth prospects and their ongoing pursuit of deeper collaboration with local businesses and institutions.

Mistine

Mistine unveiled its China research and development center as an important step for its global R&D blueprint.

A renowned cosmetic brand founded in Thailand by Better Way (Thailand) Co in 1988, Mistine initially launched in China through online platforms in 2016 and quickly expanded to offline channels, acquiring a significant market share.

The strategic location advantage was an important consideration as Mistine set up its China R&D Center in Minhang District, the company noted.

Minhang is located at the southwest gateway of Shanghai, adjacent to the Hongqiao transportation hub, which provides the company with an efficient logistics network and a broad space of market expansion.

The district has also formed a complete cosmetics industry chain covering R&D, manufacturing and testing with leading beauty industry players and service providers such as Cosmax and InterCos, along with a number of leading international testing organizations. Its industry-academia-research cluster has greatly enhanced Mistine's innovation efficiency, according to the company.

The inauguration of this R&D center reflects Mistine's determination to stay committed to the Chinese market and its deep insight into local customers' demand for high-quality offerings.

The center is equipped with industry-leading R&D equipment and lab facilities to focus on the study of cosmetic raw materials and products.

Mistine will also continue to focus on photobiology research, and seek to leverage artificial intelligence to facilitate its development in the medical aesthetics field.

In the next five years, it plans to invest hundreds of millions of yuan to carry out basic photobiology research at the site.