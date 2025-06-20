﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / District

District upgrades its 'Baby House' initiative

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  14:03 UTC+8, 2025-06-24       0
New version emphasizes professional training and personalized services, aiming to deliver tailored early education and integrate caregiving with scientific parenting methods.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  14:03 UTC+8, 2025-06-24       0
District upgrades its 'Baby House' initiative
Ti Gong

Jing'an's "Baby House" project has made it one of the most child-friendly places in Shanghai.

Jing'an, the first Shanghai district to pilot community-based "Baby Houses" for toddlers, has rolled out an ambitious "Baby House 4.0" upgrade as part of its "2025–2027 Early Childhood Care Action Plan."

Issued by the district's education and health authorities, the plan outlines six major initiatives aimed at tackling the childcare challenges families face. The initiatives focus on building an integrated "care-education-health" service system with professional support at its core.

When Jing'an launched the first "Baby House" in early 2022, it was designed to meet the urgent short-term care needs of working parents, providing a safe place for toddlers aged 1 to 3 for one or two hours while parents were busy elsewhere.

However, follow-up research revealed that families' needs were evolving. "As parents joined "Baby House" activities, they began asking for more than just basic care," said Yu Wenjun, Party secretary of the Working Committee of Jing'an Education Bureau. "They wanted structured programs, expert guidance, and more holistic support – prompting a shift from 'Baby House 1.0' to the more advanced 4.0 model."

District upgrades its 'Baby House' initiative
Ti Gong

Jing'an's "Baby House" project has made it one of the most child-friendly places in Shanghai.

The new version emphasizes professional training and personalized services. Moving beyond standardized coverage, "Baby House 4.0" aims to deliver tailored early education and integrate caregiving with scientific parenting methods. Infants and toddlers will receive developmental stimulation through play-based learning, all within a 15-minute walk from home – creating what officials call a "15-minute childcare circle."

Jing'an is also promoting integrated childcare-kindergarten models, addressing growing demand for full-day care for children aged 2 to 3. Starting this September, all public and private kindergartens in Jing'an will offer toddler classes for such children, providing over 3,000 care slots, and launching pilot programs for those under 2.

"Our goal is to make Jing'an one of the most child-friendly places in the city – not just supportive of childbirth, but of childrearing too," said Yu. The district also plans to extend services into office buildings in commercial areas such as Jing'an Temple and Suhewan to better serve working parents.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     