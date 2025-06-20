District upgrades its 'Baby House' initiative

Jing'an, the first Shanghai district to pilot community-based "Baby Houses" for toddlers, has rolled out an ambitious "Baby House 4.0" upgrade as part of its "2025–2027 Early Childhood Care Action Plan."

Issued by the district's education and health authorities, the plan outlines six major initiatives aimed at tackling the childcare challenges families face. The initiatives focus on building an integrated "care-education-health" service system with professional support at its core.

When Jing'an launched the first "Baby House" in early 2022, it was designed to meet the urgent short-term care needs of working parents, providing a safe place for toddlers aged 1 to 3 for one or two hours while parents were busy elsewhere.

However, follow-up research revealed that families' needs were evolving. "As parents joined "Baby House" activities, they began asking for more than just basic care," said Yu Wenjun, Party secretary of the Working Committee of Jing'an Education Bureau. "They wanted structured programs, expert guidance, and more holistic support – prompting a shift from 'Baby House 1.0' to the more advanced 4.0 model."