Feature / District

Welding firm rides innovation wave to become 'hidden champ'

  14:16 UTC+8, 2025-06-24       0
Shanghai Hugong, a leading welding firm, has successfully transitioned from a traditional equipment manufacturer into a smart manufacturing solutions provider.
  14:16 UTC+8, 2025-06-24

In the global wave of intelligent and green transformation in manufacturing, Shanghai Hugong, a leading enterprise in China's welding and cutting industry, has transitioned from a traditional equipment manufacturer into a smart manufacturing solutions provider.

Through continuous technological innovation and strategic focus, it has become a "hidden champion" in its niche field.

Its development path not only reflects the upgrading resilience of China's manufacturing industry but also provides a model for how traditional industrial equipment enterprises can achieve high-quality development through scientific and technological innovation.

The group participated in drafting multiple national standards, establishing its technical authority in the industry. It took the lead in developing digital welding power sources with remote control and robot docking functions, and independently developed the industry-leading Internet of Things group control system.

By building an intelligent welding system of "expert database and full-waveform control," it achieved automatic optimization and precise control of welding technique parameters.

The independently developed digital intelligent welding cloud platform, using big data analysis technology, not only achieves accurate calculation of production costs but also forms a closed-loop management system for welding processes.

Industrial chain extension

The company has formed an intelligent manufacturing industrial chain layout featuring digital welding equipment, laser CNC cutting systems and robot automation complete systems. In 2024, the revenue of its intelligent manufacturing segment increased by 16.19 percent year-on-year, becoming the main engine of performance growth.

The group has integrated industrial control, IoT and industrial big data technologies, and created overall solutions for smart factories.

Its global layout has achieved remarkable progress, with products exported to more than 110 countries and regions, and its annual export volume has remained at the forefront of the industry for 11 consecutive years.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
