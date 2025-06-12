﻿
Feature / District

Watertown Parlor hosts global ecology conference

The Yangtze River Delta Integration Demonstration Zone hosted the 2025 Global Conference on Environment and Sustainable Development in June.
Watertown Parlor hosts global ecology conference

The Yangtze River Delta Integration Demonstration Zone

More than 400 representatives from 36 countries and regions gathered in Qingpu District this month to share insights into cutting-edge issues of sustainable development, discussing and sharing solutions and pathways on eco-friendly priorities and green development at the 2025 Global Conference on Environment and Sustainable Development.

It marks the first global event held in at the Square Hall and Water Courtyard since its completion as the core function area of the Watertown Parlor project in Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

The conference was co-hosted by the United Nations Environment Programme, Tongji University and the executive committee of the demonstration zone.

The newly completed venue integrating beautiful ecology and Jiangnan (region to the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) charm would inspire cross-disciplinary, cross-generational and cross-border exchanges, delivering new momentum to global sustainable development, said Zheng Qinghua, Tongji's Party secretary and academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

As one of the first universities to collaborate with the UNEP globally, Tongji has continuously strengthened its environment and ecology disciplines, and it will further deepen international and domestic cooperation to promote academic exchanges, and scientific and industrial innovation in environment and sustainable development, Zheng added.

The mission of the zone is to achieve high-quality development through cross-regional collaboration, according to Gu Jun, deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai government and director of the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission.

Over five years, the zone has seen booming vitality, gathered high-level enterprises and talent, enhanced scientific innovation, and improved environmental quality with clearer water, richer biodiversity and happier lives.

As a "pioneer" for high-quality integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, the zone will explore effective paths for balancing development and ecological protection, Gu added.

Qingpu has achieved remarkable progress in terms of industrial upgrading, urban construction and ecological protection, thanks to its ecological strengths and strategic positioning since the establishment of the zone.

The Tongji Yangtze River Delta Institute for Sustainable Development in Qingpu has provided strong support for green development of the zone.

Qingpu will continue prioritizing ecology and green growth, collaborating with Tongji to serve the development of the zone, advance sustainable development, and deepen university-local cooperation, officials said.

Four parallel forums were held during the conference in the Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui pavilions of the Square Hall and Water Courtyard, focusing on sustainable energy, urban renewal, environmental and resource utilization and green finance.

