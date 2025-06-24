Water town music fair opens trendy carnival

The early summer night breeze caressed the water town, and passionate music and brilliant fireworks intertwined in the night, lighting up the "most Jiangnan-style" summer party.

The second "Shanghai's Summer – Most Jiangnan" Qingpu Jinze Water Town Music Festival opened on the lawns of Lao Gu Cang, the Old Barn, opening a trendy carnival.

Wang Xuliang, the 2020 "The Voice of China" Shanghai division champion, and his band opened the show with seven songs. AKB48 Team SH brought youthful energy, and powerful singers like Zhu Jie and Wang Xiaokun took turns performing, pushing the atmosphere to its peak.

Finally, a splendid fireworks show bloomed, lighting up the night sky and drawing a romantic conclusion to the music festival.

With the official opening of Xicen International Talent Hub in March this year, more sci-tech innovation talented personnel have joined the Jinze living circle. This year's music festival particularly attracted new friends from the Xicen sci-tech innovation circle, becoming a "magnetic field" for talent, enriching their life experience with high-quality cultural activities.

The music festival is not just an audio-visual feast, but also a carnival for the taste buds. The market food area brought together popular stalls such as barbecues, shengjian (pan-fried buns), peaches and craft beer, filling the air with tempting food aroma.

The cultural and creative market was bustling. Jinze's intangible cultural heritage apo tea (granny tea), Zhuangyuan rice cakes and dried tofu allowed visitors to experience the charm of cultural heritage amid the Jiangnan daily life atmosphere.

Activities like kayaking and paddleboarding let everyone unleash their vitality between the music and the blue waves.