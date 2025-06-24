﻿
Feature / District

A 'visible, touchable and memorable' voyage

Eleven carefully planned study tour routes involving handicraft experience, food tasting and cultural explorations have been released in Shanghai's Qingpu District.
Ti Gong

Qingpu's intangible heritage art chuanquan, a form of Chinese martial arts called boat boxing, is staged on June 14 in the suburban district's celebration of the heritage day.

Eleven study tour routes involving handicraft experience, food tasting and cultural explorations have been released in Qingpu District to offer an immersive experience of the Jiangnan (the region south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) culture.

They were released to mark China's "Cultural and Natural Heritage Day" on June 14.

These routes string the intangible cultural heritage treasures of the Yangtze River Delta Integration Demonstration Zone to take people on an in-depth ICH tour which is "visible, touchable and memorable."

Tourists can learn skills from masters during the day and fall asleep to the rhythm of water towns at night.

Qingpu, Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province, and Wujiang District of Suzhou City in Jiangsu Province have prepared three one-day boutique routes each, plus two cross-regional two-day tours.

To celebrate the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, Qingpu hosted a slew of interesting and stunning activities, including interactive workshops and exhibitions of traditional craftsmanship.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Suzhou
Yangtze River
