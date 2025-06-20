Massive relocation a Jing'an District highlight

The largest move of its kind in China was just one of the many activities taking place in the area recently which also included cultural events and sports competitions

Shikumen relocation Jing'an has completed the massive relocation of Huayanli, a 7,500-ton shikumen stone-gated housing complex, the largest move of its kind in China. Built in the 1920s and 1930s, the three-building brick-and-wood complex covers 4,030 square meters. It was moved back to its original site on June 7 after being temporarily shifted 48 meters west and 46 meters north in late 2023 to make way for redevelopment in historic Zhangyuan Garden. Relocation, which began on May 19, used 432 hydraulic "walking robots" beneath the structure, allowing it to move around 10 meters per day. With Huayanli back in place, work can now begin on a major underground project at Zhangyuan that will add over 300 parking spaces and serve as a transfer hub for three Metro lines. The move is part of a larger restoration of Zhangyuan's East Zone, set to reopen by 2027. At over 140 years old, Zhangyuan is one of Shanghai's largest and best-preserved shikumen complexes. Renovations started in 2018, with the West Zone reopening in 2022.

The monsters are coming Pop Mart's fan-favorite "The Monsters" has arrived at Jing'an Kerry Center, turning the commercial complex into a playful, snack-themed wonderland. As part of the "Snack & Seek" summer campaign, the "Wacky Mart" pop-up made its East China debut on the South Plaza on June 13. Featuring exclusive flash sales and popular "The Monsters" collectibles, it's drawing fans and collectors eager to grab the latest releases. The pop-up runs through July 30. During the event, oversized props such as milk cartons, bento boxes, convenience store shelves and instant noodle tubs are scattered throughout the complex, inviting visitors to explore, snap photos and discover hidden surprises.

Celebrating cultural heritage To celebrate Cultural and Natural Heritage Day on June 14, Life Hub @ Daning transformed its central square into a vibrant showcase of traditional culture. The event featured iconic heritage brands such as Wangjiasha, Luyangcun and Kaisiling, offering classic pastries and traditional treats. Skilled artisans demonstrated century-old crafts, including vintage calendar poster painting, while the Leiyunshang booth attracted long lines for its fragrant sachet-making experience. Onstage, young performers brought tradition to life with excerpts from Peking, Yueju and Huaiju operas, connecting a new generation to China's rich cultural heritage.

Jing'an challenge On May 25, 15 international students from nine countries, including the US, Russia and Japan, took part in the "Unlock My Exclusive Jing'an" urban discovery event. Co-hosted by Shanghai Daily, the Jing'an Information Office and the Jing'an Tourist Information & Service Center, the event challenged students to explore Jing'an's rich culture, commerce and community through themed routes. Teams from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai International Studies University and Shanghai Theatre Academy navigated one of three routes – Nanjing Road W., Jing'an Temple or Suhewan Bay – in just two hours and with a 500-yuan (US$70) budget to uncover the district's unique blend of history and modern life. The event wrapped up with team presentations, crowning Shanghai Theatre Academy the Gold Award winner, followed by Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Silver) and Shanghai International Studies University (Bronze).

Athletes compete The third Jing'an Sports Meeting was held on May 28 at Jing'an Sports Center, featuring over 180 delegations from across the district. The ceremony included a congratulatory video spotlighting Jing'an's top athletes, including 23 Olympians such as Mao Yi and Cai Yingying, alongside live performances of traditional alley games, tai chi and street dance. This year's event is the largest to date, with 46 sports across youth, adult and senior categories. For the first time, virtual sports, roller skating, frisbee and pickleball are included.

Qipao reinvented The Haipai Qipao Festival opened on June 1 at Zhangyuan Garden, celebrating the reinvention of China's iconic high-collared dress for modern fashion. Top Shanghai designers showcased collections blending classic qipao details – like frog buttons, embroidery and mandarin collars – with contemporary cuts and innovative fabrics. On the runway, models wore everything from neon technical materials to pieces featuring century-old embroidery, highlighting the fusion of tradition and modernity.

