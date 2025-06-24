﻿
Feature / District

Urban model integrates tradition and modernity

﻿ Hu Min
The construction site of the laochengxiang, or old town, historical and cultural zones in Yingpu Subdistrict, is a bustling scene.
Ti Gong

Hu's Residence in Yingpu Subdistrict has been transformed into a cafe.

With the giant arm of an excavator swinging and water-spraying equipment suppressing dust simultaneously, the construction site of the old town historical and cultural zones in Qingpu's Yingpu Subdistrict was a bustling scene.

This area bearing profound historical memories is accelerating its renewal.

At the Matou Street construction site, workers were advancing operations in an orderly manner.

Currently, the removal of accumulated bricks on the ground has been basically completed, and the demolition of the former Qingpu No. 2 Middle School, Matou Street and Daximen plots has concluded, saving time for follow-up construction.

The demolition of houses around Baoqing Street, Hangyun residential complex and the printing factory will soon begin.

As an important part of residents' daily lives, the progress of the wet market renovation has drawn much attention.

The new Matou Street Market is undergoing intensive decoration and is expected to be completed soon.

"The old market had outdated facilities and a poor environment," said a resident surnamed Li. "I'm really looking forward to the new one."

"The project is advancing steadily in strict accordance with the plan," said Shi Junwei, a staff member of the old town reconstruction project.

As the urban renewal project fully enters the development phase, cultural relic protection and activation have shown initial results in Qingpu.

Huang's Residence and Hu's Residence, both key cultural relic protection sites in Qingpu, have taken the lead in transforming into an exhibition hall and a café respectively, becoming unique cultural cards of the old town.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
