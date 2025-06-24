﻿
Feature / District

Fresh cut fruit, hot baked goods make for joyful shopping

﻿ Hu Min
The fifth Shanghai store and the first Qingpu store of Pangdonglai, which was upgraded from Yonghui Supermarket, opened at Qingpu Baolong Plaza recently.
The fifth Yonghui Supermarket store in Shanghai and the first one in Qingpu District upgraded in the style of grocery chain Pangdonglai has opened at Qingpu Powerlong Plaza.

Through "commodity restructuring, scene renewal and service upgrading," the revamped store aims to create a new benchmark for quality consumption in the "15-minute convenient living circle" for residents in Shanghai's west.

Shelves are neatly arranged with a wide variety of goods. In the fruit section, staffers were busy cutting fresh fruit and putting them into delicate boxes, and the bakery area wafted with the aroma of just-baked bread. Shoppers carefully selected their favorite items, enjoying a joyful shopping experience.

"The supermarket is more convenient to navigate, with a richer product range for easier selection. The prices have always been good. As a long-time Yonghui member, I find it more convenient after the upgrade," said a shopper surnamed Han.

After the revamp, the fruit-cutting area offers "optimal consumption order" combo packs to meet young people's instant-eat needs.

The fruit section offers discounts based on the freshness of fresh-cut fruits, which are discarded after eight hours. Some leafy vegetables, meat and poultry are cleared daily.

The store also added an exclusive zone for Pangdonglai's own brands, introducing popular items like DL craft beer and DL grape juice, allowing Qingpu residents to buy quality goods locally.

Meanwhile, it introduced several Yonghui's popular premium products, offering diverse choices under the principle of "good quality, affordable prices."

The store eliminated 5,328 items, or 47.5 percent of the original, with 3,665 new items added. The product structure now meets 80 percent of Pangdonglai's standards, with imported goods rising to 20 percent and fresh foods (bakery and deli) increasing from 5 percent to 20 percent.

Since May, Yonghui has accelerated its upgrades, with Qingpu Powerlong bringing the revamped store nationwide count to 78.

By late June, it is estimated to reach 124, aiming for 300 plus by the 2026 Spring Festival.

Unlike traditional supermarket layout, the shelf height has been reduced from 2.4 meters to 1.6 meters, with main aisles widened for a more open space, according to Cai Chunquan, director of the store.

A special zone for export-stuck enterprises helps Chinese supply chains pivot to domestic markets.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
