Feature / District

Jing'an reaches renewal target ahead of schedule

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  11:41 UTC+8, 2025-06-24       0
Two long-anticipated redevelopment projects officially break ground to give long-suffering residents modern amenities that include private kitchens, bathrooms and elevators.
Jing'an reaches renewal target ahead of schedule
Qian Kun / Ti Gong

Residents leave their Baoshan Road Subdstrict homes to make room for the project to transform their houses built with thin prefabricated panels.

Jing'an District has completed its urban renewal target under the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025) ahead of schedule, with two long-anticipated redevelopment projects officially breaking ground.

In the Baoshan Road Subdistrict, transformation is underway for 180 households living in aging buildings constructed with thin prefabricated panels in the 1960s and 70s. At the intersection of Baoshan and Dongbaoxing roads, the 6,000-square-meter site has long suffered from structural decay: leaking roofs, clogged drains and outdated wiring. With no private kitchens or bathrooms, daily life was cramped and inconvenient.

On May 30, the project reached a 95-percent signing rate, the threshold required to proceed.

Under the plan, two new floors will be added on top of the existing buildings, expanding the total floor area to about 8,000 square meters. Each unit will be upgraded with private kitchens, bathrooms and elevators, bringing long-overdue comfort and modern amenities to residents.

"We've lived here for more than 50 years across three generations," said a resident surnamed Chen. "Now we'll have our own kitchen, our own bathroom and an elevator. At our age, stairs are a challenge. I'm so happy and can't wait to move back."

Her neighbor, surnamed Shan, added: "Three families shared one bathroom – it wasn't easy. After so many years, this is a moment of real joy."

Jing'an reaches renewal target ahead of schedule
Ti Gong

Jiangning Road Subdistrict residents receive symbolic gift bags and bundles of mugwort, a token of protection and blessings, after the urban renewal project was given approval to proceed.

On the same day, a major project in the Jiangning Road Subdistrict reached a 90-percent signing rate, clearing the way for its launch.

The redevelopment targets old houses built in the 1920s and 30s along Haifang, Xinfeng and Xikang roads. The site spans 5,816 square meters and has 1,617 registered residents.

"Our home is small, crowded and sweltering in the summer," said one. "Rain leaks in during typhoon season, and we had no private bathrooms. With this renewal, we can finally look forward to better days."

To mark the occasion, residents received symbolic gift bags and bundles of mugwort, a token of protection and blessings.

Relocation began on June 16. As residents move into new housing, their former houses will be transformed as part of Jing'an's broader urban renewal landscape.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
