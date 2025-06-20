Jing'an reaches renewal target ahead of schedule

Jing'an District has completed its urban renewal target under the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025) ahead of schedule, with two long-anticipated redevelopment projects officially breaking ground.

In the Baoshan Road Subdistrict, transformation is underway for 180 households living in aging buildings constructed with thin prefabricated panels in the 1960s and 70s. At the intersection of Baoshan and Dongbaoxing roads, the 6,000-square-meter site has long suffered from structural decay: leaking roofs, clogged drains and outdated wiring. With no private kitchens or bathrooms, daily life was cramped and inconvenient.

On May 30, the project reached a 95-percent signing rate, the threshold required to proceed.

Under the plan, two new floors will be added on top of the existing buildings, expanding the total floor area to about 8,000 square meters. Each unit will be upgraded with private kitchens, bathrooms and elevators, bringing long-overdue comfort and modern amenities to residents.

"We've lived here for more than 50 years across three generations," said a resident surnamed Chen. "Now we'll have our own kitchen, our own bathroom and an elevator. At our age, stairs are a challenge. I'm so happy and can't wait to move back."

Her neighbor, surnamed Shan, added: "Three families shared one bathroom – it wasn't easy. After so many years, this is a moment of real joy."