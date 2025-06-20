﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / District

Global fashion powerhouse reaffirms its rise

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  11:38 UTC+8, 2025-06-24       0
During the China Annual Trends Summit, Jing'an unveiled a list of culture landmarks as magnets for top talent and resources, and to elevate Chinese design on the world stage.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  11:38 UTC+8, 2025-06-24       0
Global fashion powerhouse reaffirms its rise
Ti Gong

Zhangyuan's W6 building hosts a fashion-art pop-up, blending retail and art to showcase Chinese design in a gallery-store setting.

Jing'an has reaffirmed its rise as a global fashion powerhouse with the 2025 China Annual Trends Summit in full swing this month.

A highlight came on June 11 during the high-profile "Jing'an Brand Night," when the district signed major deals to supercharge its fashion ecosystem. Shanghai Jing'an Real Estate Group partnered with international leaders Informa Markets, IGI and SF Express to build a seamless pipeline for fashion brands, covering everything from R&D and design to manufacturing and global marketing.

Jing'an also joined forces with the Italy China Fashion Council and Business France to further integrate global expertise into its growing fashion value chain.

To spotlight its ambitions, Jing'an unveiled a list of "Fashion Culture Landmarks," including Zhangyuan Garden, Yuyuan Road, Jing'an Temple, Tianhou Palace, Suhewan, Ju Fu Chang (Julu Road-Fumin Road-Changle Road) and Jing'an Joy City. These sites will serve as magnets for top talent and resources, advancing the district's mission to elevate Chinese design on the world stage.

4 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›


  • Two runway shows on June 7 and 8 at Zhangyuan Garden steal the spotlight of the Jing'an Fashion Culture Week.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Two runway shows on June 7 and 8 at Zhangyuan Garden steal the spotlight of the Jing'an Fashion Culture Week.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE


Coinciding with the summit, the inaugural Jing'an Fashion Culture Week ran from June 7-21 at Zhangyuan Garden, turning the historic shikumen stone-gate compound into a living runway.

From June 7-8, two runway shows bridged traditional and contemporary Chinese design. The Haute Couture Show, alongside the Haipai Qipao Festival, traced a century of qipao evolution, highlighting the Longfeng qipao technique – a national intangible cultural heritage – and its modern reinterpretations. Renowned Chinese designers showcased collections blending local craftsmanship with international fashion codes.

On June 8, emerging talent from Donghua University shared the spotlight with established designers exploring sustainability and tech-enhanced textiles, offering a glimpse into China's fashion future.

Beyond the runway, the W6 building at Zhangyuan hosted a limited-time fashion-art space from June 7-21. This exhibit merged retail and art, inviting visitors to discover new Chinese design voices and shop curated collections in a unique gallery-store experience.

On June 11–12, the W12 Plaza presented a fashion image exhibition with the Chinese editions of "Man About Town" and "Wonderland." Featuring six leading Chinese photographers, the exhibit fused fashion, cultural heritage and human-centered storytelling.

Meanwhile, from June 12-20, Business France's "L'Excellence française" salon at Zhangyuan's bonded warehouse is showcasing refined French lifestyle and jewelry brands, including the China debuts of Nosjean Joaillerie and Qitteri Paris, along with a special presentation by legendary crystal house Lalique – highlighting Jing'an's growing role as a nexus for global style and trade.

Though Jing'an covers just 0.4 percent of Shanghai's land, it contributes an impressive 12 percent of the city's total fashion industry added value. Its deep commercial roots and mature fashion ecosystem have made it a top choice for global brands entering the Chinese market.

The bustling Nanjing Road W. commercial zone is home to over 2,000 brands, more than 70 percent international, with all three major global luxury groups and over 90 percent of top-tier luxury brands represented.

As a front-runner in Shanghai's booming "debut economy," the district held over 100 major debut events in 2024 alone. Throughout the year, Jing'an welcomed 234 new first stores, including six global debuts and three Asian premieres. Momentum continues in 2025, with 32 new first stores opening in the first two months alone, maintaining its lead in both volume and quality across the city.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Nanjing
Shanghai
Changle Road
Joy City
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     