﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / District

Exhibition center in Huaxin transforms into benchmark cultural industrial park

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:20 UTC+8, 2025-06-24       0
Located in Qingpu District's Huaxin Town, the Husheng Future Exhibition Center aims to develop into a comprehensive cultural industrial park.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:20 UTC+8, 2025-06-24       0

The Husheng Future Exhibition Center in Qingpu District's Huaxin Town, covering 27,000 square meters, aims to develop a comprehensive cultural industrial park integrating future technology, intelligent manufacturing, exhibition display and business offices.

The transformation of Husheng Future Exhibition Center from a disordered factory building to a high-precision new industrial park epitomizes Qingpu's efforts in standardizing industrial workshops and accelerating the "transformation of old and new growth forces."

The site was originally occupied by Shanghai Riying Sports Products Co Ltd. After the company relocated its production, the remaining workshops were leased multiple times, leading to severe fire hazards with illegal constructions and unsafe electrical wiring.

Huaxin signed a "rent-tax linkage" lease contract with Shanghai Husheng Group, investing 18 million yuan (US$2.5 million) for a comprehensive renovation. The revitalized Husheng Future Exhibition Center opened for operation in 2020.

It focuses on displaying and trading automated equipment, building a professional platform for exhibitions and technical exchanges.

It has attracted many research and development and manufacturing enterprises in automated equipment, medical devices, printing and environmental technology. Currently, 19,000 square meters of the park have been leased, generating nearly 20 million yuan in annual tax revenue.

Shanghai Chiling Automation Technology Co Ltd, one of the first enterprises to settle in the park, specializes in automation.

"The park offers convenient transportation and a pleasant environment, providing factory spaces for R&D, production and testing," said general manager Xie Wei. After settling in, the company expanded its team and business, extending from domestic to overseas markets, successfully entering Japan and Vietnam.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     