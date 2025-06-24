Exhibition center in Huaxin transforms into benchmark cultural industrial park

The Husheng Future Exhibition Center in Qingpu District's Huaxin Town, covering 27,000 square meters, aims to develop a comprehensive cultural industrial park integrating future technology, intelligent manufacturing, exhibition display and business offices.

The transformation of Husheng Future Exhibition Center from a disordered factory building to a high-precision new industrial park epitomizes Qingpu's efforts in standardizing industrial workshops and accelerating the "transformation of old and new growth forces."

The site was originally occupied by Shanghai Riying Sports Products Co Ltd. After the company relocated its production, the remaining workshops were leased multiple times, leading to severe fire hazards with illegal constructions and unsafe electrical wiring.

Huaxin signed a "rent-tax linkage" lease contract with Shanghai Husheng Group, investing 18 million yuan (US$2.5 million) for a comprehensive renovation. The revitalized Husheng Future Exhibition Center opened for operation in 2020.

It focuses on displaying and trading automated equipment, building a professional platform for exhibitions and technical exchanges.

It has attracted many research and development and manufacturing enterprises in automated equipment, medical devices, printing and environmental technology. Currently, 19,000 square meters of the park have been leased, generating nearly 20 million yuan in annual tax revenue.

Shanghai Chiling Automation Technology Co Ltd, one of the first enterprises to settle in the park, specializes in automation.

"The park offers convenient transportation and a pleasant environment, providing factory spaces for R&D, production and testing," said general manager Xie Wei. After settling in, the company expanded its team and business, extending from domestic to overseas markets, successfully entering Japan and Vietnam.