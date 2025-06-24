Digitization helps express delivery giant reap benefits

Yunda Express, a Qingpu-based express delivery enterprise, achieved the goal of increasing both business volume and market share last year.

It finished 23.783 billion express delivery orders, with its market share ranking among the top three in the industry, a year-on-year increase of 26.14 percent, 4.64 percentage points higher than the industry's average growth rate.

Its operating income reached 48.543 billion yuan (US$6.75 billion), up 7.92 percent annually, of which the express delivery service income was 47.887 billion yuan, a 10.64 percent on-year rise.

The achievement was related to Yunda's continuous deepening of the strategic layout of "comprehensive digitization and mobile digitization".

Yunda is building a multi-level technology strategy. Based on its digital capabilities and the full-network business scenarios, it has established a data management, analysis, decision-making and application system, and actively applies artificial intelligence (AI) technology to empower and improve the company's operation and network service.

At present, it has applied large models in customer-service scenarios and deployed the DeepSeek AI large model locally to help outlets and delivery couriers improve work efficiency.

In terms of the application of unmanned technology, Yunda has assisted outlets in building centralized-package warehouses and grid warehouses, and reasonably configured unmanned vehicles, smart express lockers, unmanned stations and other equipment.

In 2024, Yunda not only performed outstandingly in financial data but also continued to make efforts in the ESG field, demonstrating the responsibility of Qingpu enterprises.

As for green logistics, Yunda has reduced carbon emissions and resource consumption in the operation process by building a green logistics ecosystem covering the entire process.

The company has expanded its rural terminal service stations, creating 12,000 new jobs.