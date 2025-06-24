Ye Xin Academy is the 'write stuff' for village

The unveiling ceremony of Ye Xin Academy and the Shanghai launch of Ye's full-length novel "The Panchatantra" were held in Dongshe Village, Liantang Town recently.

Ye is a benchmark figure in contemporary Chinese literature, adept at recording the changes of the times with a delicate approach.

He has published more than 180 works of various themes. "The Panchatantra" has five works.

Ye donated new books to Qingpu District Library and Liantang Town Library.

The unveiling ceremony of Ye Xin Academy was held at Mix Journey Rural Living Room.

Ye presented a plaque with his handwritten inscription to the living room.

The academy aims to leverage the literary influence of the renowned writer to boost rural cultural revitalization.

In the future, Mix Journey Rural Living Room will launch master workshops with different themes in the fields of literature, art and health preservation.

It will invite cultural masters from various fields. Through forms such as creation and exchanges, skill inheritance and experiential activation, it will integrate cultural genes into rural life scenarios and build a new paradigm of rural development where culture coexists with nature and tradition resonates with modernity.