Feature / District

Hydrangeas create gorgeous palette for visitors

Hydrangeas are in full bloom with the second Hydrangea Festival ongoing in Dongshe Village, outlining an immersive experience scene of "flower sea, art and lifestyle".
A hydrangeas-decorated boat.

Hydrangeas are in full bloom in Qingpu Distirct with the second Hydrangea Festival ongoing in Dongshe Village, outlining an immersive experience scene of "flower sea, art and lifestyle" and attracting countless tourists to appreciate the flowers.

Strolling through Dongshe, people will see tens of thousands of hydrangeas bloom in clusters. Delicate pink, deep blue and pure white interweave into a gorgeous "palette."

"Flower cabins," "butterflies" and "flower walls" attractions and other spots have become popular check-in points.

The Hydrangea Festival also offers various culinary surprises. Creative hydrangea ice creams, special drinks, pastries and other delicacies are not only rich in taste, but also exquisitely shaped.

In addition to hydrangeas, there are also many check-in spots such as Ruilong Park, Zhuangyan Temple, Qingtang Courtyard and Bushe Paddy Field, each a good place for tourists and photography enthusiasts to capture beautiful pictures.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
